HARTCOLE’s ‘Dear Mum, Pt. II’: A Fresh Signature Sound for a New Era

Wrapped in nostalgia, HARTCOLE’s latest track serves as both a hopeful prayer and a universal reminder that everything will be alright.

In the streets of Western Australia, a young boy faced a loss that would shape his life forever—a loss that would one day find its way into song.

Indigenous Australian artists have long used music to tell their stories and safeguard their culture. From Baker Boy’s lively rhythms to The Kid LAROI’s chart-topping hits, artists like Baker Boy, The Kid LAROI, and 3% have been at the forefront, addressing everything from personal identity to political activism.

Now, rising First Nations artist HARTCOLE is part of this new wave, bringing his own deeply personal story into the conversation.

HARTCOLE transforms his grief and trauma into “Dear Mum, Pt.II,” a single that’s as personal as it is political. It’s an elegy for his mother, taken by domestic violence when he was just four years old.

But this track isn’t just another sad song; it’s a fierce social statement, stitched together with a blend of genres that feels both urgent and unflinchingly honest.

The track kicks off with perfect production from the get g0 – accompanied by stunning harmonies, and the gentle pitter-patter of rain, symbolizing tears and renewal, perfectly capturing how rain washes everything away, whilst gifting the idea that tears are the first step in the healing process.

The line, “So while I’m waiting in time, a smell of lavender hits my mind,” hits home, reminding us that there’s guidance from above and that healing is a journey that requires patience.

Packed with heart on your sleeve self-awareness, HARTCOLE shares messages that feel both personal and relatable, effortlessly guiding listeners through a mix of genres that highlight his unique style.

“Dear Mum” sets itself apart with fluid transitions between pop-punk, indie, and rock, mirroring emotional swings from heartbreak to steely determination.

Dreamy synths and biting guitar riffs weave through HARTCOLE’s poetic lyrics, creating a sound that’s raw and immediate.

The song builds from a tender start to a gripping chorus that carries both sorrow and the glimmer of resilience.

In doing so, HARTCOLE taps into the tradition of Indigenous storytelling, drawing from the past while pushing boundaries in the present.

This era in music is forging a distinct identity, with artists like Zpluto and Lil Uzi Vert shaping a fresh, signature sound. The song’s layered approach is its true power.

HARTCOLE doesn’t shy away from the darkness of losing his mother or the lingering trauma; instead, he confronts the harsh reality of domestic violence head-on.

Yet, “Dear Mum” also tells a story of survival—making it through is, in itself, an act of defiance.

His lyrics illuminate the hidden corners of his experience, transforming personal anguish into a broader call for change.

Much like 2Pac’s “Dear Mama,” which offered a raw tribute to maternal sacrifice with a blend of love and pain, HARTCOLE’s “Dear Mum, Pt.II,” carries a similar emotional weight.

It honours his mother while highlighting the scars that remain, challenging listeners to acknowledge the pain existing within our communities.

HARTCOLE’s song is more than a memorial; it’s a demand for empathy and understanding—a reminder that the stories behind the music are the ones we should listen to most closely.