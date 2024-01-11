Zia Jade taps ZPLUTO for sultry R&B sizzler ‘Safe’

Zia Jade continues her breakout moment with new single Safe, a simmering collaboration with Sydney rapper ZPLUTO.

Zia Jade has today (January 12) enlisted ZPLUTO for Safe, a sultry R&b sizzler that marks the musician’s first single of 2024.

The track, produced by newcomer Chirine, sees Jade and ZPLUTO converse about romantic connection atop simmering and bouncy trap beats.

Brimming with snares and carried by Jade’s acrobatic vocal delivery, Safe effortlessly recalls the nostalgia of aughties R&b, as punctuated by catchy pop hooks.

For his part, ZPLUTO playfully delivers bars with a sneer, as the pair engage in a call-and-response reflection on their relationship.

“I’ll ride for you,” Jade croons, before ZPLUTO provides his perspective and assures her that he’ll “be right there, right when you need me.”

Speaking of the romance that inspired the track in a press statement, Jade said it’s “that relationship where there’s no give and take, when you’re all in and getting nothing back.”

She continued: “From the woman’s perspective she’s telling him that she’s willing to put in the effort but then explaining how she feels a disconnect from her partner.”

It’s the kind of fraught romantic territory ripe for the R&b treatment, at once recalling the likes of Jade’s contemporaries in SZA, Victoria Monet and Summer Walker.

Safe builds upon what was already a breakout year for the Newcastle musician, who releases four equally stellar singles including the Nerve-assisted High.

Jade will usher in her 2024 ascent with a one-off co-headlining show with ZPLUTO at the Burdekin Hotel in Sydney on February 8.

The show will kickstart a new era for Jade, who will return to the studio to continue working on new music. ZPLUTO’s most recent single, IDC, arrived in November.

In anticipation of their co-headlining show, get caught up with the Zia Jade’s fresh single Safe featuring ZPLUTO below.