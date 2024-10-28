Jitensha’s latest album is a hot alt-pop offering

Canadian duo Jitensha has released their latest album, Closing Statements, a perfect collision of neo-psychedelia and classic rock ‘n’ roll

Jitensha, comprised of couple Erin Rose Hubbard and David Martinez, is a modern-indie, proto-punk sensation.

Their latest album, Closing Statements, was crafted over the past year in a cabin in the woods of Quebec, emerging from the pandemic and the soul-searching we all had to do in its aftermath.

“The album speaks to our post-pandemic experiences and realisations: our disillusionment with the intersection of image, consumerism and art and searching for spiritual self-love,” the duo says.

Having travelled pre-pandemic around the US, Canada, Australia and the South Pacific, their experience of sudden confinement had a great impact on their music and the way it was made.

Closing Statements is both a testament to the post-pandemic journey of self-discovery and a showcase of the creative capabilities bursting forth from both Hubbard and Martinez.

Opening the album is ‘Fame’, which carries a solid bass line and endlessly wavering synths.

Reminiscent of a The xx song, ‘Fame’ has the right beat and vocal melodies to sink you into a psychedelic daydream.

The duo has a clear talent for crafting infectious tunes, diving deep into the complexities of longing for fame while feeling trapped at home. They explore the desires and illusions that come with the pursuit of celebrity, questioning what it truly means to seek out the limelight.

‘Love and Attention’ follows, featuring a guitar riff that evokes a summer’s day at the beach. This track is quintessential indie dance-pop; if the B-52s had been around in the ’60s, this could have easily been their signature sound.

Bringing the indie-pop vibe is ‘Don’t Fake It,’ showcasing a velvety guitar breakdown and a fun, fresh energy reminiscent of a Peter Bjorn and John track.

Following up from that is ‘Holding On’, a slower build into a moodier track, that showcases Martinez’s and Hubbard’s harmonic abilities.

“Oh save me from myself/When I feel I’m sinking down/Deep and I’m compelled/To quit it and clock out/I need a little help,” sings the chorus.

‘Liminal Space’ is a gorgeous next offering, which dives deep into the post-pandemic soul-searching that the album was inspired by.

It’s underpinned by a motivating feel and introspective lyrics, with a slow and dreamy fade-out and synths that dance around seamlessly.

The tempo picks up again on ‘Lines’, the intro of which you can’t help but shake your hips to.

It has an undeniably good beat and a velvety guitar riff, with just enough reverb to give it that summer anthem feel.

‘Sweet Talk’ is up next, and is the only track on the album that was released previously as a single.

Both artist’s vocals have the simpatico and harmonies not too dissimilar to San Cisco, with a similar cheeky narrative being told.

‘Run So Fast’ brings back that summery feeling, blending the guitar of a surf-rock song with the melodies of an alt-pop track.

The penultimate track, ‘Cosmic Lover’, displays the breadth of Hubbard’s vocals, with an electronic breakdown of wrestling synths post-chorus that makes it feel both nostalgic and undeniably fresh.

Rounding off the album is ‘Tidal Wave’, which has the perfect, coming-of-age feel to round off an album all about realisations and growing up.

Martinez’s vocals are soft and gentle, but carry a powerful story over a delicious guitar melody and punchy drums.

The album perfectly encapsulates that feeling of moving forward after having been stuck, of both introspection and nostalgia.

There’s a lot to love about Closing Statements—listen below and let it soothe those restless parts of yourself that remained untamed post-pandemic.