Big Thief’s Buck Meek Sets Out on an Australian Tour This March with Haunted Mountain

With tickets dropping on Friday, November 1, fans can catch Meek’s gentle soul and gritty guitar work up close as he takes on the East Coast with his band.

Fresh off the back of Big Thief’s success, lead guitarist and singer-songwriter Buck Meek will make his way to Australia this March, bringing along his solo project and the layered, introspective world of his third album, Haunted Mountain.

On Haunted Mountain, Meek approaches the theme of love with a twist – not just heartbreak or romance, but a feeling that extends beyond the usual.

“Real love songs, not break-up ones, are hard to write,” he shares. “It’s like every great love song has already been sung.”

But he’s not daunted; Haunted Mountain feels like the kind of album that digs deep into the idea of home and love as places that we can leave and return to, echoing his journey across stunning and strange landscapes – from the snowy peaks of Portugal to the rugged beauty of California’s Santa Monica Mountains.

Back in 2022, Meek’s refined and expressive guitar playing captivated Australian fans when Big Thief toured.

This time, though, he’s coming into his own, sharing songs that meld delicate folk with flashes of country grit.

Alongside his own tour dates, he’ll join the iconic Cat Power at Festival Hall in Melbourne, adding yet another layer to the much-anticipated gig.

LA’s Germaine Dunes – known for her otherworldly, sci-fi-tinged lyrics and warm, immersive soundscapes – will open for Meek on all other dates, making it a unique bill for folk and indie fans alike.

Catch Buck Meek on the Haunted Mountain tour:

March 2 – Old Museum, Brisbane, QLD

– Old Museum, Brisbane, QLD March 3 – Eltham Hotel, Eltham, NSW

– Eltham Hotel, Eltham, NSW March 5 – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

– Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW March 6 – Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC – supporting Cat Power

– Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC – supporting Cat Power March 7 – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan, VIC

– Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan, VIC March 8 – Howler, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale Friday, November 1 via Love Police.