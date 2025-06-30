Mullet Moments with All Her Years

All Her Years on embodying the spirit of the mullet!

Sydney’s collective All Her Years stopped by Happy for a quick chat about embodying the spirit of business in the front, party in the back—both in sound and ethos.

The Eora Nation (Inner West Sydney) band thrives on spontaneity, treating each song as a living thing with no fixed rules or boundaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

Their music—a shapeshifting blend of indie-rock warmth and folky nostalgia—mirrors the mullet’s duality: polished enough to hook you upfront, then wild enough to keep you dancing.

Think gritty basslines colliding with euphoric brass, or lyrics that balance philosophical musings with raw, shout-along catharsis.

It’s music for road trips and late-night reckonings, where structure and chaos share the same stage.

In the interview, the band hinted at their collaborative process, their favourite “venue-isms”, and just simply how the fun happens.

Whether it’s their recent releases or the energy they bring to stages, All Her Years refuse to take themselves too seriously—just like the mullet’s defiant, rule-breaking charm.

Catch All Her Years at Sneaky Possum on August 8th.

Massive thanks Mullet Wines for making this chat possible!