All Her Years Light Up Summer with Toe-Tapping Road Trip Anthem ‘Little Fire’

All Her Years’ latest single, Little Fire, lights up with a nostalgic warmth, blending folky indie-rock charm with a distinctly Australian spirit

The Sydney five-piece, All Her Years, released their latest single, ‘Little Fire’, in October.

Recorded at Newtown’s Noise Machine studio, the track is a laid-back indie rock gem that’s well-suited to the upcoming summer break—whether you’re hitting the road on a trip across the country or relaxing at home as the heat of the sun bears down.

This folky, indie-rock number slots perfectly into playlists alongside tracks like ‘How To Make Gravy’ and Floodlights’ ‘Nullabor’.

The trumpet leads the intro with a euphoric opener, followed by a vocal performance reminiscent of Paul Kelly’s unique drawl. It overlays a strong bassline, punchy percussion, and a fuzzy rock guitar that’s perfect for head-bopping.

As the song progresses, the brass, percussion, and strings swell into crashing waves of sound. The vocals ride these waves, calling out over each crest before calming again.

The lyrics are philosophical, questioning, “How’s your little fire? How many days do you have to burn?” and “How’s your tinder still burning? When your tinder is running so low?” These are interspersed with exclamations of anguish like, “I cut my hand!” and “I lost the plan!”

The song navigates the balance between calm and chaos, with ‘Little Fire’ as a simple yet powerful metaphor for what keeps you going through life, especially when things get tough. The lyrics, gorgeously Australian in their tone, hint at the importance of checking in with and leaning on your mates during life’s challenges.

The closing lines, “A time machine. I lost the plan for! So here the days just roll on,” serve as a poignant reminder to stay present and let go of the past.

All Her Years’ latest single, ‘Little Fire’, is musically and lyrically a perfect end-of-year song. It’s a reminder to check in on your mates, tap your foot to the beat, and stay present during your summer festivities.

Listen to the track below: