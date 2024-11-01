Best New Music Friday – Featuring All Her Years, Ra Ra Viper, and Haiku Hands

It’s Aus Music Month, and we’re diving headfirst into the freshest gems from down under!

November isn’t just another month on the calendar in Australia; it’s Aus Music Month, a time to crank the volume on the best homegrown sounds coming out of the country’s thriving indie and alt-pop scenes.

Sydney’s All Her Years deliver indie-rock excellence with ‘Little Fire,’ and Brissies own Keelan Mak dives deep into his identity with the ‘Boy’s In Love’ EP.

These artists, along with a wave of others pushing creative boundaries, set the stage for an unforgettable Aus Music Month.

All Her Years

All Her Years unleash their latest single, ‘Little Fire,’ a laid-back indie rock gem recorded at Newtown’s Noise Machine studio. With its warm guitar layers and and trumpet to die for, this track is a proper dose of independent music at its finest.

Ra Ra Viper

Hailing from Perth, Ra Ra Viper unleash their ambitious debut album ‘Big Speak.’ This record is a whirlwind of intricate guitar work and complex arrangements inspired by Fontaines D.C. and IDLES. With darker soundscapes and raw, emotional vocals, this band is ready to captivate audiences on their upcoming tour.

Chase Atlantic

Globally renowned, Chase Atlantic returns with their fourth album ‘Lost in Heaven.’ Blending pop, rock, and R&B, this album dives deep into the complexities of love and identity, with the focus track ‘YOU’ serving up vulnerable lyrics and seductive sax riffs that encapsulate the hypnotic energy and complexity of their sound.

Haiku Hands

Haiku Hands, Australia’s alt-dance powerhouse, are back with the ‘Ma Ruler’ remix, reimagined by the UK’s Bad Sounds. This collaboration takes their audacious style and amps it up with Neptunes-inspired production, creating a track that’s equal parts dance-worthy and experimental.

Fan Girl

Fan Girl’s latest single ‘Flood’ arrives hot off the heels of a successful UK tour. With spins on BBC Radio 6 and an upcoming Australian East Coast tour, this track proves Fan Girl’s undeniable appeal, melding indie rock grit with infectious, sing-along energy.

Annie Hamilton

Annie Hamilton’s sophomore album ‘Stop and Smell the Lightning’ strikes an exhilarating balance of joy and introspection. The lead single ‘WITHOUT YOU’ is a cathartic anthem that captures the euphoria of letting go, accompanied by a chaotic kitchen dance party in the music video—your perfect soundtrack for post-breakup rebirth.

The Heart Shaped Aces

The Heart Shaped Aces are turning heads with ‘Motion Sensors,’ a masterful concoction of literate indie rock and feel-good pop. With catchy hooks and introspective lyrics, they’ve cemented their place as one of the scene’s most exhilarating newcomers. Picture The 1975 colliding with The Cure, sprinkled with a hint of romance.

Bel Kil

Victorian artist Bel Kil drops her latest single ‘Not Whatchu Think,’ continuing to redefine genre boundaries with bold production and raw lyricism. Known for her eclectic sound, Bel Kil’s latest work is a defiant statement of her unique place in Australia’s vibrant music landscape.

Keelan Mak

Keelan Mak lights up the scene with his ‘Boy’s In Love’ EP, featuring standout track ‘You’re Everything,’ a euphoric blend of UK garage and emotional pop. Known for his moving live shows and heartfelt storytelling, Mak is already making waves with tracks co-written with Troye Sivan, proving he’s a force to be reckoned with.

AEDAN

Emerging hip-hop artist AEDAN celebrates his 22nd birthday with the release of ‘Coming in 4’s.’ Marking his debut video release, AEDAN fuses rhythmic beats with soulful vocals, crafting a track that feels both refreshing and nostalgic. His distinctive style pays homage to influences like Aaron May and Mick Jenkins.

Nana Klumpp

Nana Klumpp’s ‘Flavour’ is a blissful slice of alt-rock tinged with melancholy. This heartwarming ‘happy sad’ love song marks the band’s first release in over 18 months, capturing a bittersweet vibe that’s sure to resonate with fans old and new as they gear up for their regional tour.

Cymbidium

Sydney’s Cymbidium plunge into the indie scene with their debut EP, ‘Perennials.’ This release is a fresh homage to classic bands like Crowded House and The Pixies, blending bittersweet lyrics with jangly guitar riffs to encapsulate the essence of youthful nostalgia.