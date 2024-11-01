Here is your complete guide to Good Music Month in November

Good Music Month is back, taking over South Australia this November with a fierce lineup that showcases the best of the state’s talent.
Spearheaded by MusicSA, this festival transforms the entire month into a nonstop music playground, bringing every genre and venue to life with an open-access platform for artists, bands, DJs, and fans alike.
It’s not just a festival; it’s an invitation for every music lover to hit the streets and experience SA’s unique music culture up close.
Things kick off on November 1 with acts like Alexander Flood & Close Counters at Summertown Studio, the Teddy Mars EP Launch, and Goth Disco – Halloween Edition. Old-school fans can dive into throwback vibes at OLDIES GOLDIES or rock out to a tribute of The Eagles’ Greatest Hits.
Don’t miss Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers for an unforgettable set, and catch heavy-hitters Birds of Tokyo and Grinspoon headlining a diverse lineup that mingles legends with fresh names like Kultar Ahluwalia.
UK tribute act The Doors Alive promises a nostalgic journey, and Sampa the Great showcases her innovative blend of hip-hop and global sounds. With Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and The Dandy Warhols also on the bill, this festival celebrates both local talent and global music culture.
From the Fleurieu Beer Festival to Goth Disco and Day of the Dead, Good Music Month truly has something for everyone. Dive into the lineup and get ready to experience South Australia’s thriving music scene, one gig at a time.
Check out some of the month-long highlights below and head over to Good Music Month for the full lineup.
November 1
Alexander Flood & Close Counters – Live at Summertown Studio
The New World of Chinese Music, by Elder Conservatorium of Music
OLDIES GOLDIES: Hits of the 50s to the 80s
Teddy Mars EP Launch
Goth Disco – Halloween Edition
November 2
Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers
The Mixed-Race Tape by Kultar Ahluwalia
BIGFEST
Birds Of Tokyo
Downsyde 30th Anniversary Tour
Kingswood
Devo | Adelaide Film Festival
Poppin Out Street Party
Fleurieu Beer Festival 2024
Haruka (JPN), MINIMALE FATALE (Naarm), Medea
November 3
UNI/VS “A Chosen Death” Australian Tour
LANY
Tribute to Nick Mulder
Live at Semaphore Workers Club
November 4
COMA: Eliza Dickson & Yeahyeahabsolutelynoway!
November 5
Qais Essar
The Incredibles Melbourne Cup Afterparty
November 6
John Butler performing ‘Still Searching’
Live at Royal Oak
Uke Night
November 7
South Australian Music Awards
Sex On Toast
Adelaide Guitar Festival: Alana Jagt & Tyler Venter
November 8
The Doors Alive (UK)
Permaisuri by Dyan Tai
Hozier
Adelaide Guitar Festival: On The Road – Slava Grigoryan & Kyarna Rose
Shrek Rave
November 9
Hollow Coves
GRINSPOON ‘whatever, whenever, wherever’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024
Aussie K-Poppers United Concert & Seoul Vibe
WOMADelaide x NSS Academy Showcase 2024
Magnetic Live Beer Garden Sessions
Sounds In The Quarry 2024
ABBA WATERLOO 50th ANNIVERSARY
Mondo Psycho x The Condos
Queering the Canon
Handpicked Festival 2024
November 10
L-Fresh The Lion
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
The Masters Apprentices -60th Anniversary Tour
November 11
2024 ARBA Memphis Blues Challenge Fundraiser
END OF YEAR MASSIVE MONSTER MAMMA JAM
November 12
Hybrid Theory (Linkin Park Tribute)
Tokyo Groove Jyoshi (JPN)
November 13
Aurora
Mixtape Australia
The Saints
November 14
Hanabie
Batman™ In Concert
Grace Vandals & Aisha Winter (Somewhere House Open Mic)
BEN OTTEWELL & IAN BALL ‘CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF BRING IT ON & LIQUID SKIN’ Plus BUDDY
November 15
The Grogans
The Amity Affliction
Dropkick Murphys
LOLA – “LOVE IT AND LEAVE IT” Single Launch
The New Black
Countdown 50th Anniversary Party with Chunky Custard and DJ Jaki J
November 16
Music in the library with Dieter Horvat
The Wiggles ‘Wiggle & Learn BIG SHOW!’
AdeLOUD
Mother Mother
Custard
RA RA VIPER
ABBA Gold – Christmas Edition – Featuring The Flaming Sambucas
War Room Single Launch
November 17
Bombay Bicycle Club Australian Tour 2024
VAILO Adelaide 500 – After Race Concert Series
Club Cool
November 18
The The
November 19
SWEET – The Farewell Tour: Greatest Hits
Billy Bob’s BBQ Jam
Troye Sivan
JAZZ in CHEEK Quintet – Cheeky JAZZ, Smokey BLUES & SWINGing Rhythms
November 20
The Original Wailers (Jamaica)
Uke Night
November 21
The Vanns
Illy
Dean Lewis
Dusty Lee’s Blues Jam
Fleshwater (USA) Australian Tour
MIXTAPE AUSTRALIA
TOWNS – Sentimental Slowdown Album Tour
November 22
JESS DAY – A GARDEN OF SMALL DISAPPOINTMENTS TOUR
Xavier Rudd
Never ending 80s presents 80s vs 90s the Battle of the Decade
Kickass Cowgirls
Rock Us November – The Best of Green Day + Faith No More
New Sensation INXS Tribute Show
November 23
Hoodoo Gurus
THE MUSIC OF EMINEM: Performed by an Orchestra
Metal Madness
From Hollywood To The Vegas Stage – Adelaide International Elvis Festival 2024
November 24
Tropical Fck Storm* Australian Tour
The Black Sorrows
Sampa the Great
The Dandy Warhols
Allday
Adelaide Beer & Cider Festival 2024
November 25
AC/DC & Led Zeppelin Tribute
Peach PRC
Moonlight Theatre: Wickedly Good Cabaret
November 26
Xavier Rudd
The Drones
Alison Wonderland
Lady Gaga Tribute: The Fame Monster
November 27
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Alex Lahey
Cat Power
Lime Cordiale
Jazz at The Library: Ben Vanderwal Trio
November 28
Daryl Braithwaite
Parkway Drive
Six60
The Teskey Brothers
Renee Geyer
Emerging Artists Showcase
Adelaide Film Festival: Feature Film Screenings
November 29
Mondo Psycho
The Grogans
Tash Sultana
Pop Up Film Festival
The Whitlams
Adelaide Guitar Festival: The Hush Music Project
Melbourne International Comedy Festival Showcase
November 30
The Cat Empire
Jessie Ware
Masego
Crowded House
Midnight Oil
The Superjesus