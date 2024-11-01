Here is your complete guide to Good Music Month in November

Good Music Month is back, taking over South Australia this November with a fierce lineup that showcases the best of the state’s talent.

Spearheaded by MusicSA, this festival transforms the entire month into a nonstop music playground, bringing every genre and venue to life with an open-access platform for artists, bands, DJs, and fans alike.

It’s not just a festival; it’s an invitation for every music lover to hit the streets and experience SA’s unique music culture up close.

Things kick off on November 1 with acts like Alexander Flood & Close Counters at Summertown Studio, the Teddy Mars EP Launch, and Goth Disco – Halloween Edition. Old-school fans can dive into throwback vibes at OLDIES GOLDIES or rock out to a tribute of The Eagles’ Greatest Hits.

Don’t miss Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers for an unforgettable set, and catch heavy-hitters Birds of Tokyo and Grinspoon headlining a diverse lineup that mingles legends with fresh names like Kultar Ahluwalia.

UK tribute act The Doors Alive promises a nostalgic journey, and Sampa the Great showcases her innovative blend of hip-hop and global sounds. With Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and The Dandy Warhols also on the bill, this festival celebrates both local talent and global music culture.

From the Fleurieu Beer Festival to Goth Disco and Day of the Dead, Good Music Month truly has something for everyone. Dive into the lineup and get ready to experience South Australia’s thriving music scene, one gig at a time.

Check out some of the month-long highlights below and head over to Good Music Month for the full lineup.

November 1

Alexander Flood & Close Counters – Live at Summertown Studio

The New World of Chinese Music, by Elder Conservatorium of Music

OLDIES GOLDIES: Hits of the 50s to the 80s

Teddy Mars EP Launch

Goth Disco – Halloween Edition

November 2

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

The Mixed-Race Tape by Kultar Ahluwalia

BIGFEST

Birds Of Tokyo

Downsyde 30th Anniversary Tour

Kingswood

Devo | Adelaide Film Festival

Poppin Out Street Party

Fleurieu Beer Festival 2024

Haruka (JPN), MINIMALE FATALE (Naarm), Medea

November 3

UNI/VS “A Chosen Death” Australian Tour

LANY

Tribute to Nick Mulder

Live at Semaphore Workers Club

November 4

COMA: Eliza Dickson & Yeahyeahabsolutelynoway!

November 5

Qais Essar

The Incredibles Melbourne Cup Afterparty

November 6

John Butler performing ‘Still Searching’

Live at Royal Oak

Uke Night

November 7

South Australian Music Awards

Sex On Toast

Adelaide Guitar Festival: Alana Jagt & Tyler Venter

November 8

The Doors Alive (UK)

Permaisuri by Dyan Tai

Hozier

Adelaide Guitar Festival: On The Road – Slava Grigoryan & Kyarna Rose

Shrek Rave

November 9

Hollow Coves

GRINSPOON ‘whatever, whenever, wherever’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024

Aussie K-Poppers United Concert & Seoul Vibe

WOMADelaide x NSS Academy Showcase 2024

Magnetic Live Beer Garden Sessions

Sounds In The Quarry 2024

ABBA WATERLOO 50th ANNIVERSARY

Mondo Psycho x The Condos

Queering the Canon

Handpicked Festival 2024

November 10

L-Fresh The Lion

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

The Masters Apprentices -60th Anniversary Tour

November 11

2024 ARBA Memphis Blues Challenge Fundraiser

END OF YEAR MASSIVE MONSTER MAMMA JAM

November 12

Hybrid Theory (Linkin Park Tribute)

Tokyo Groove Jyoshi (JPN)

November 13

Aurora

Mixtape Australia

The Saints

November 14

Hanabie

Batman™ In Concert

Grace Vandals & Aisha Winter (Somewhere House Open Mic)

BEN OTTEWELL & IAN BALL ‘CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF BRING IT ON & LIQUID SKIN’ Plus BUDDY

November 15

The Grogans

The Amity Affliction

Dropkick Murphys

LOLA – “LOVE IT AND LEAVE IT” Single Launch

The New Black

Countdown 50th Anniversary Party with Chunky Custard and DJ Jaki J

November 16

Music in the library with Dieter Horvat

The Wiggles ‘Wiggle & Learn BIG SHOW!’

AdeLOUD

Mother Mother

Custard

RA RA VIPER

ABBA Gold – Christmas Edition – Featuring The Flaming Sambucas

War Room Single Launch

November 17

Bombay Bicycle Club Australian Tour 2024

VAILO Adelaide 500 – After Race Concert Series

Club Cool

November 18

The The

November 19

SWEET – The Farewell Tour: Greatest Hits

Billy Bob’s BBQ Jam

Troye Sivan

JAZZ in CHEEK Quintet – Cheeky JAZZ, Smokey BLUES & SWINGing Rhythms

November 20

The Original Wailers (Jamaica)

Uke Night

November 21

The Vanns

Illy

Dean Lewis

Dusty Lee’s Blues Jam

Fleshwater (USA) Australian Tour

MIXTAPE AUSTRALIA

TOWNS – Sentimental Slowdown Album Tour

November 22

JESS DAY – A GARDEN OF SMALL DISAPPOINTMENTS TOUR

Xavier Rudd

Never ending 80s presents 80s vs 90s the Battle of the Decade

Kickass Cowgirls

Rock Us November – The Best of Green Day + Faith No More

New Sensation INXS Tribute Show

November 23

Hoodoo Gurus

THE MUSIC OF EMINEM: Performed by an Orchestra

Metal Madness

From Hollywood To The Vegas Stage – Adelaide International Elvis Festival 2024

November 24

Tropical Fck Storm* Australian Tour

The Black Sorrows

Sampa the Great

The Dandy Warhols

Allday

Adelaide Beer & Cider Festival 2024

November 25

AC/DC & Led Zeppelin Tribute

Peach PRC

Moonlight Theatre: Wickedly Good Cabaret

November 26

Xavier Rudd

The Drones

Alison Wonderland

Lady Gaga Tribute: The Fame Monster

November 27

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Alex Lahey

Cat Power

Lime Cordiale

Jazz at The Library: Ben Vanderwal Trio

November 28

Daryl Braithwaite

Parkway Drive

Six60

The Teskey Brothers

Renee Geyer

Emerging Artists Showcase

Adelaide Film Festival: Feature Film Screenings

November 29

Mondo Psycho

The Grogans

Tash Sultana

Pop Up Film Festival

The Whitlams

Adelaide Guitar Festival: The Hush Music Project

Melbourne International Comedy Festival Showcase

November 30

The Cat Empire

Jessie Ware

Masego

Crowded House

Midnight Oil

The Superjesus

