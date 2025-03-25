Bruce Springsteen Joins Star-Studded Patti Smith Tribute

Celebrating Patti Smith’s legacy with music and friendship

Bruce Springsteen is joining a star-studded lineup for a tribute concert celebrating Patti Smith’s iconic career.

Patti Smith, a key figure in New York’s punk rock scene, earned a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was named one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Artists.

The event, People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith, marks the 50th anniversary of Smith’s groundbreaking debut album Horses.

Bruce Springsteen, who co-wrote the hit Because the Night with Smith, will honour his longtime friend and their unforgettable collaboration.

She said to Billboard in 2018, “I could have never written a song like that. I’d never write a chorus like that. All I’m saying is he gave us a gift…”

The pair were first linked in the late ’70s when Springsteen’s engineer, Jimmy Iovine, suggested he pass his song Because the Night to Smith, as he was struggling to finish it.

Smith added new lyrics, and the song became a major success, reaching No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This collaboration helped Smith transition from a cult favourite to a mainstream success.

Alongside Springsteen, the tribute will feature legends like R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe, the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde.

The concert will include iconic attendees such as Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, Kim Gordon, Maggie Rogers, and many more.

It’s sure to be an unforgettable celebration of both music and enduring friendship, filled with powerful performances and heartfelt moments.

With such a remarkable lineup, the event promises to showcase the deep respect and admiration that these artists have for Smith’s influence on both music and culture.

In addition to the tribute, Smith, now 78, will celebrate the anniversary of Horses with a tour starting in Europe this October, followed by U.S. dates.

The concert is on tonight, March 26–check it out here.