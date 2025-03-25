Out of the Dark with DOWNGIRL

Out of the Dark: DOWNGIRL proves that feminine rage has never hit harder

This fiercely talented and fearless femme-grunge four-piece from Gadigal Land stopped by to share the legendary moments that shaped their journey, turning chaos into catharsis and darkness into raw, unapologetic power.

Fierce, fiery, and impossible to ignore, DOWNGIRL brings a sound that blends nu-metal, soul punk, and ‘90s grunge with an intensity that’s shaking up the scene. In this chat, they dive into the highs and lows that fuel their songwriting, proving that music isn’t just about escape—it’s about transformation.

Big love to DOWNGIRL for letting us in and showing us what it means to rise from the depths with creativity, resilience, and some serious attitude. If anyone embodies the Kraken spirit, it’s them.

Massive thanks to The Kraken Black Spiced Rum for making this chat happen.