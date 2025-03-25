Gen Z vs The Federal Budget: Wins and Misses

Will Gen Z Finally Catch A Break?

The 2025 Australian federal budget brings some much-needed wins for Gen Z, but it still leaves a few big questions unanswered.

Sure, there’s a boost to tax cuts, more funding for Medicare bulk billing, and a push to support mental health services, but the ongoing housing crisis still looms large.

Many in Gen Z are stuck in a tough spot with rent prices, high GP costs, and student debt.

They’re left wondering if they can even afford to leave their family home, let alone start a life of their own.

It’s not all doom and gloom though.

There’s good news for Gen Z women, with $240.4 million dedicated to women’s health, including care for conditions like endometriosis.

There’s also more cash for university study hubs and, for those juggling student loans, a 20% reduction in HELP debt, plus a 45% boost to Commonwealth rent assistance.

It’s all definitely a step in the right direction.

However, without significant housing reforms, many are left wondering when they’ll catch a break.