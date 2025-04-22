Bluesfest Rises from the (Supposed) Dead: Beloved Festival Returns in 2026

Greens throw $20 million lifeline to save Australia’s festival scene

Just when we thought we’d said our last goodbye, Bluesfest is back like a killer encore!

Despite director Peter Noble’s 2025 “final bow” announcement, the iconic Byron Bay festival has officially confirmed its 2026 return—April 2nd to 5th, mark your calendars!

Early bird tickets are already up for grabs, because why wait? Noble’s previous “last hurrah” seems to have been a strategic power move, lighting a fire under fans and government alike.

And it worked: with a post-COVID record of 109,000 attendees this year, the message is clear—Australia isn’t ready to let Bluesfest go.

“People want this event,” Noble declared in a statement. “They’ve kept the dream alive.” Cue the collective sigh of relief from blues lovers nationwide.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect—on the same day Bluesfest 2026 was confirmed, the Australian Greens unveiled a bold $20 million-a-year rescue package to revive the country’s struggling festival industry.

Launched at Bluesfest by Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, the plan includes direct grants, tax offsets for touring artists, and a deep dive into the insurance crisis strangling live events.

“Our festivals are in crisis,” Hanson-Young warned, citing a wave of cancellations.

But this isn’t just a band-aid fix—it’s a full-on revival plan, complete with a national strategy and support for small venues.

With Bluesfest leading the charge, it looks like the show will go on. Now, who’s ready to dance?