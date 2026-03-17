Bluesfest meltdown leaves fans in financial limbo

No such thing as bad publicity, I guess.

Byron Bay Bluesfest’s sudden cancellation has left ticket holders facing financial ruin after organisers revealed refunds may be impossible.

The beloved Australian festival, scheduled for April 2-5, announced its demise Friday, citing crippling production costs and a harsh live event economy.

With the festival now in liquidation, fans are considered unsecured creditors, meaning they sit at the back of the line behind banks and employees.

Some families, who planned on travelling to Australia for the festival, stand to lose thousands.

The disaster extends beyond fans. Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz warned that losing this “tent pole” gig could devastate touring acts who built entire Australian runs around the high-paying festival.

Artists like Buddy Guy and The Wailers now face potential tour cancellations, as the financial dominoes continue to fall.