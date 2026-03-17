jnr.’s debut EP is a heartfelt letter of self-discovery

Heart, heritage, and honesty.

In the alt-pop landscape, authenticity can often feel like a commodity, but for the Sydney-based artist jnr., it is the very foundation of his artistry.

With his long-awaited debut EP, i’ve been looking for you my whole life., jnr. delivers a project that is as sonically polished as it is emotionally raw.

It’s a record that cements his place as one of the most exciting and thoughtful voices in the local scene. jnr. has spent the last year carving out a distinct lane for himself.

Having lent his production talents to projects like Hevenshe and RAGEFLOWER, and receiving consistent rotation on triple j and community radio, he has proven his versatility. But his own work is where his “brutal honesty” truly shines.

On this debut EP, that honesty is palpable. The project began as a series of love songs written for his partner while he was alone in her hometown of Nérac, France.

However, what emerged from that solitude was something much deeper: a profound meditation on identity.

While tracks like the shimmering ‘Darling,’ which Claire Mooney described as having “a chorus that is a hit,” are pure, heart-on-sleeve romance, the project’s core reveals a letter written not just to his partner, but to himself.

As a person of mixed-race heritage (with Tamil and Hungarian-Jewish roots), jnr. uses the irony of being in a foreign country to write his debut to confront his own feelings of disconnection from his culture.

The EP becomes a vessel for exploring that void, transforming songs into love notes for “my inner child who’s still figuring out where he belongs.”

Sonically, the EP is a warm, immersive experience. Finished during a creative retreat with close friends and collaborators at his grandparents’ house in the Southern Highlands, the record breathes with a communal energy.

You can hear the blend of French solitude and Australian camaraderie in the production; it feels intimate, yet expansive enough to fill a room.

Tracks like ‘I guess it’s fine.’ oscillate between vulnerability and euphoric, sticky pop sensibilities.

Ultimately, i’ve been looking for you my whole life. is a stunning introduction. It proves that jnr. is a natural-born storyteller capable of turning personal confusion into universal connection.

This is the sound of an artist finding himself, and inviting us to look along with him.