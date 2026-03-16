Members of Iran’s football team have faced dire consequences for accepting asylum in Australia.

Following a tumultuous week for the Iranian women’s soccer team, which saw 7 players offered humanitarian visas in Australia, 5 of the women who accepted asylum have made the difficult decision to return to Iran.

Following a loss in the AFC Women’s Asia Cup, the Iranian team was confronted with the reality of returning home.

Iranian TV presenters had labelled the team “traitors” after they refused to sing the anthem before a match.

Returning to Iran would mean certain punishment from Iranian authorities.

Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke stepped in to offer the women asylum in Australia.

5 women initially accepted, an additional 2 agreeing the morning of their home-flight.

Many considered last week’s victory a turning point for Iranian women, a slither of hope for those under the regime’s merciless rule.

Local Iranian diaspora members have since reported that threats were made against the players and their families.

“Their families are detained, some are even missing,” said Iranian-Australian councillor Tina Kordrostami.

It is her belief, and the belief of many others, that a member of the team’s management was passing on these threats to players.

A staff member among the 7 who were granted asylum is believed to have been the one passing these threats on, however, Government sources say these claims are being investigated and currently in question.

2 women initially changed their mind, then, yesterday, another 3 decided to return to Iran.

The 5 have since left the country and rejoined their team overseas.

Following the decision of the 5th woman to return, team captain Zahra Ghanbari, Transport Minister Catherin King told the ABC that team members were ensured they could stay.

“We understand the context in which they were making it must have been just incredibly hard and very, very difficult,” she said.

“We are very proud that Australia has offered that choice to these women, and ultimately it is their choice.”

Additionally, Mr Burke assured “the players were given repeated chances to talk about their options,” however pressure from Iran was too great.

A former Iranian futsal player wrote on X that Iran’s Football Federation were working with the Revolutionary Guards to place “intense and systematic pressure on the players’ families in Iran.”

The news comes as America doubles down on its war on Iran, despite Iran’s blocking of the Strait of Hormuz proving an intense strain on the global economy.