Spice Girls 30th Anniversary Tour has reportedly been axed

I once went to a wedding where the best man didn’t give a normal speech. Instead, he spoke entirely in Spice Girls lyrics. It was weird, funny, and kind of perfect.

That’s the thing about the Spice Girls: 30 years later, they’re still everywhere – in our playlists, our memes, and apparently even in our weddings.

Which makes the news that their 30th Anniversary Tour might be “axed” a bit of a bummer.

Reports from mid-March 2026 say a 2026 stadium tour has stalled.

Sources point to a mix of failed negotiations, disagreements over creative direction, and scheduling conflicts.

While Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell-Horner were in talks, Victoria Beckham reportedly opted out to focus on her fashion and beauty businesses.

Melanie C (Sporty Spice) addressed the rumors on Australian radio on March 17.

She confirmed there’s no reunion tour planned right now but stayed optimistic that the group will perform together again someday.

Fans still have some ways to celebrate the 30th anniversary. Melanie C has announced her solo 2026 World Tour for her new album Sweat, with dates in North America, Europe, and Australia.

The Royal Mint is releasing a commemorative Spice Girls coin collection – the first female group to get that honour.

And Victoria Beckham’s upcoming Netflix documentary will include plenty of Spice Girls content, offering another look behind the scenes.

So while a full reunion tour isn’t happening yet, the Spice Girls are still very much part of our culture.

And if your wedding speech ever calls for a pinch of something timeless, you might just find yourself delivering it in Spice Girls spoken word – or quoting Wannabe – without even realising it.