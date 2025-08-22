New Music Friday featuring Camp Cope, Radio Free Alice and Mansionair

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

Mansionair – ‘The Way You Move In Me’

Sydney trio Mansionair share the emotional lead single from their forthcoming album Some Kind of Alchemy (Oct 10). The Way You Move In Me spotlights Jack’s angelic falsetto and the band’s signature lyrical vulnerability.

Originally written in a spontaneous twenty-minute session, the track opened up a slower, intimate angle for an otherwise upbeat, dance-driven record. Mansionair describe it as a song of longing, loss, and acceptance—those ineffable moments that connect people and shift relationships.

It’s a tender, soaring exploration of emotional intensity, highlighting why the band remains one of Australia’s most emotive and finely tuned indie exports.

Radio Free Alice – Empty Words

Australian new wave/post-punk band Radio Free Alice return with the reflective Empty Words EP via Double Drummer. Produced by Ali Chant, the five-track collection explores past and present with a mix of punchy riffs, honest lyricism, and sticky melodies.

Lead track Chinese Restaurant channels UK tour experiences, wandering through venues steeped in history while grappling with life stuck in the past.Frontman Noah Learmonth reflects on nostalgia, loss, and the way memories shape perspective.

Across the EP, Radio Free Alice balance wistful storytelling with infectious hooks, proving their knack for capturing the bittersweet and beautifully familiar in modern indie rock.

Touch Sensitive – In Paradise

After eight years, Sydney synth maestro Touch Sensitive (Michael Di Francesco) is back with his second album, In Paradise, out Friday 22 August via Future Classic. Packed with sun-soaked Italo disco vibes, piano house grooves, and guest vocals from Connie Mitchell, the record also features contributions from legends like Larry Dunn and Tony Buchan.

Lead single ‘A Team Spirit’ kicks things off with pitched-down intros and instantly catchy hooks, nodding to disco’s golden era while staying fresh. Following 2017’s Visions, this one’s all about fun, groove, and good times—basically, an irresistible oasis for your ears and your feet.

Camp Cope – Live at Sydney Opera House

Naarm/Melbourne’s power-emo trio Camp Cope immortalise their final show at Sydney Opera House on a limited, one-time-only vinyl release via Poison City Records and Run For Cover Records.

Featuring Georgia Maq, Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, Thomo, and multi-instrumentalist Jennifer Aslett, the set dives into their full catalogue, plus a 10-minute version of The Opener.

Special guests Julia Jacklin and close friends join in, making it a poignant farewell. Available digitally via Bandcamp, this release captures the intensity, rage, and heartache that defined Camp Cope’s career—a collective cry for anyone who’s ever been told they’re too much.

Teenage Dads – My Memento

Following their 2024 album Majordomo, Teenage Dads return with the four-track EP My Memento via Chugg Music. The release collects previously unreleased songs that gained cult status when fans leaked them online, cementing the band’s underground appeal.

From punchy alt-rock hooks to playful indie-pop sensibilities, the EP reflects the band leaning into their connection with listeners while exploring their creative evolution. Teenage Dads describe My Memento as a nostalgic look back at the recording process, a gift for fans, and a celebration of the songs that might have been lost to time—but now live on, fully realised.

Letters to Lions – ‘Spare Change’

Sydney four-piece Letters to Lions return with Spare Change, marking a new chapter after a seven-year hiatus. The single channels the frustrations of life on the road, financial struggle, and the challenges of the music industry into a vibrant, sing-along anthem.

Reflecting on the past while shedding old baggage, the track is a cathartic call-out to the industry and a nod to perseverance. Letters to Lions balance honesty, energy, and emotional depth, making Spare Change a rallying cry for emerging artists and a reminder that sometimes, coming back stronger is the best revenge.

The Tullamarines – ‘Idiot’

Adelaide indie-pop outfit The Tullamarines return with Idiot, a heartfelt exploration of drifting apart from friends while navigating your twenties. Part of their upcoming EP Safety Blanket, the track blends bittersweet melodies, jangly guitars, and sharp lyricism to explore guilt, missed connections, and the pressures of adulthood.

Following a breakout year of national tours and viral streaming success, The Tullamarines dig deeper into emotional vulnerability here, crafting a song that’s as cathartic as it is catchy. Idiot resonates for anyone grappling with the slow heartbreak of growing apart from those once central to your life.

RAGEFLOWER – INFINITE HIGHS, END OF TIMES

Songwriter Madeleine Powers, under the moniker RAGEFLOWER, delivers her debut EP INFINITE HIGHS, END OF TIMES, a fearless seven-track journey through lust, heartbreak, trauma, and catharsis. Balancing ferocity and tenderness, Powers’ songwriting is raw, personal, and refreshingly unfiltered.

Each track serves as a journal entry, exposing highs, lows, and everything in between. From blistering vocals to intimate reflections, the EP captures the transformative power of suffering and creative expression. RAGEFLOWER establishes herself as a compelling new voice in the Australian scene, blending honesty, vulnerability, and sonic intensity into a bold and unforgettable statement.

Dead Mall – SUPERLIMINAL

Newcastle punks Dead Mall release their debut full-length SUPERLIMINAL, a genre-hopping mix of hardcore, alt-rock, nu-metal, power-pop, and electronica. Singles like GASOLINE and EVICTION NIGHT showcase their knack for high-energy jams and darkly humorous storytelling.

The album follows a fictional character navigating corporate boredom, alien possession, and citywide rampages—metaphors for greed, frustration, and youthful rebellion. Lyrics often portray one figure’s rage, yet the storytelling is collaborative and sharp. With SUPERLIMINAL, Dead Mall balance aggression, chaos, and melody, offering a vivid critique of modern life while establishing themselves as one of Australia’s most inventive new punk outfits.

Pierce Brothers – ‘Losing Friends When You’re Older’

Melbourne folk-rock duo Pierce Brothers return with Losing Friends When You’re Older, the first taste of their upcoming album. Classic PB elements—soaring builds, high-energy crescendos, and heartfelt storytelling—drive the track, which reflects on friendship, change, and adult life.

Released after a new deal with Believe and ahead of a European tour in 2026, it’s both a personal reflection and a crowd-pleasing anthem. Launching live at the Mundi Mundi Bash, the track balances folk-pop warmth with indie-rock punch, marking a strong return for Pierce Brothers and reaffirming their knack for turning intimate themes into expansive, sing-along moments.

Emily Ulman – ‘Severe Clear’

Melbourne/Naarm singer-songwriter Emily Ulman returns with Severe Clear, the title track from her upcoming album (Oct 10). Blending folk, pop, and acoustic textures, the song captures the awe of clarity after a storm—“severe clear” in aviation terms. Ulman balances buoyancy with poignancy, evoking everyday moments made extraordinary by quiet beauty.

The track nods to Johnny Nash’s optimism in I Can See Clearly Now, celebrating love, clarity, and connection. With its gentle charm and cinematic storytelling, Severe Clear is both intimate and expansive, a reminder that emotional depth and uplifting melodies can coexist in perfect harmony.

Griffin Morris – ‘Stitch It Up’

Melbourne folk-pop artist Griffin Morris releases Stitch It Up, a cinematic and vulnerable single exploring personal growth, heartbreak, and reflection. Building on the introspective vibes of previous tracks like Blessed, Morris combines acoustic-driven melodies with raw, emotional lyricism.

The single’s storytelling approach leans on intimacy, offering listeners a front-row seat to moments of both fragility and resilience. With radio play on JOY94.9 and FM104.7 Grafton, plus an upcoming headline show at Lyra Live Festival, Stitch It Up positions Morris as a rising voice in Australia’s folk-pop scene, blending relatable narratives with lush, emotive production.

