Doja Cat Brings Her Electrifying Show Down Under

Doja Cat Teases New Tracks and Prepares for Her Australian Tour

Fans across Australia are in for a treat as global pop sensation Doja Cat announces her much-anticipated Australian tour.

Known for her genre-blending hits, bold visuals, and unforgettable performances, Doja Cat is set to light up venues from Sydney to Melbourne and beyond.

Ahead of the tour, Doja gave fans a sneak peek of a new synth-driven, ’80s-inspired track in an Instagram post alongside fashion icon Marc Jacobs.

The tease has sparked excitement online, offering a hint of the creative direction her upcoming performances will take.

Doja recently turned heads with a show-stopping performance of Jealous Type at the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco.

Her set included a playful nod to the now-viral “Musty Shirt Guy,” letting the crowd know the two had patched things up after their internet-fuelled feud.

The performance perfectly captured her signature cheeky mix of humour and high energy.

Her Australian tour promises a similarly unforgettable experience, blending fan favourites like Say So, Kiss Me More, and Woman with glimpses of her newest work.

With elaborate staging, dynamic choreography, and her playful persona, every show promises a full sensory experience.

As Doja Cat continues to dominate global charts and generate viral moments online, the Australian leg of her tour offers fans the perfect opportunity to witness her artistry live.

Combining theatrical flair, infectious energy, and bold creativity, this tour is shaping up to be one of the year’s must-see events for music lovers across the country.

Tickets for New Zealand and Australian dates start Monday, 25 August, with general onsale from Thursday, 28 August at 11 am local time. Fans can visit dojacat.com/tour for all pre-sale listings.