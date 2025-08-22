End Of An Era – Manly’s Boatshed Closes It’s Doors

Another One Bites The Dust: Manly’s Suffering Music Scene

The Old Manly Boatshed, affectionately known as “The Boaty,” will close its doors in mid-September 2025, marking the end of an era for Manly’s vibrant nightlife.

Owner Goff Burgess announced the closure with deep regret, citing circumstances beyond their control.

Situated on The Corso, between Manly Wharf and the beach, the venue has been a cornerstone of live entertainment for 38 years, hosting countless performances and supporting emerging artists.

Known for its eclectic mix of live music, comedy, and a welcoming atmosphere, The Boatshed attracted a diverse crowd.

Its dimly lit stairs led to a space where patrons of all ages could enjoy $5 steaks, spontaneous performances, and a sense of community that remained authentic amidst growing gentrification.

The closure of The Boatshed reflects broader challenges facing Sydney—specifically the Northern Beaches’—live entertainment scene.

A 2024 study by Finder highlighted declining attendance at live events, signaling financial strain for the arts sector.

While Manly’s nightlife continues, the loss of such an iconic venue underscores the need for ongoing support and revitalisation of local entertainment hubs.

In response, local officials are working to launch an 18-month trial of a Special Entertainment Precinct in Manly.

This initiative aims to extend operating hours for live music venues and complement the nighttime economy, offering hope for the future of Manly’s cultural landscape.

As The Boatshed prepares to close, it leaves behind a legacy of fostering talent and providing a space for the community to come together.

Its impact on Australia’s music industry and its role in many artists’ careers will be remembered fondly by all who experienced it in its prime.