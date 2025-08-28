TBH is a live music haven on a Friday night

Towradgi (tuh-roj-ee) is a fairly quiet suburb in Wollongong known for two things: the infamous Towradgi Hump and the bustling venue of Towradgi Beach Hotel, which explodes with music every Friday night.



For Wollongong live music fans, Fridays are synonymous with TBH. It’s the perfect spot to hear local bands as well as bands that are nationally recognised.

TBH Fridays are curated by Wollongong’s biggest booker, Yours and Owls, and they know what they’re doing; from indie rock to Hardcore music, getting the chance to play at TBH has become a pinnacle for all sorts of up-and-coming Gong musos.

Towradgi Beach Hotel

170 Pioneer Road, Towradgi