Swift and Kelce’s engagement happened two weeks prior

The all-star proposal happened two weeks before the public found out, says Travis Kelce’s father

The 26th of August will always be remembered by Swifties as the day Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement went public, but according to Kelce’s father, the proposal actually happened two weeks earlier.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship needs no introduction; almost everyone has heard about them since the beginning of their romance in 2023.

Now, just two years later, the couple are tying the knot, with Taylor sharing photographs of the two of them on Instagram with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The news came only weeks after the announcement of Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Likely taking some time for themselves before announcing it to the world, Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, told ABC News 5 Cleveland that the proposal happened nearly two weeks ago.

“Travis actually did the proposal maybe two weeks — not quite two weeks — ago,” Ed Kelce said.

“He was going to put it off until this week to make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.”

He also expressed his admiration for the couple, calling their love for each other “neat.”

“To just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other,” Kelce said.

“It’s truly kinda neat. They’re just two young people very much in love.”

Good news for Swifties: new details of their relationship will be revealed in an upcoming documentary about the Kansas City Chiefs.