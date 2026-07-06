Paul McCartney dusted off a Beatles classic for Taylor Swift’s wedding – for the first time in 60 years

The former Beatle reportedly performed ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ as a surprise gift for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

As if anyone needed more proof this was the royal wedding of the year, Sir Paul McCartney reportedly gave Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce a wedding present money can’t really buy.

According to reports from PEOPLE, McCartney surprised guests at the couple’s New York wedding reception on Friday by performing ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ for the first time in 60 years.

That’s not a sentence you expect to write in 2026.

The song wasn’t just another Beatles hit, either. It was The Beatles’ first US No. 1, the record that kicked Beatlemania into overdrive after arriving in America in 1964.

Since the Beatles stopped touring, McCartney has never made it a regular part of his solo shows. Instead, he saved its return for Taylor and Travis’ reception at Madison Square Garden.

McCartney wasn’t the only musical surprise. Stevie Nicks also performed during the reception, while Adam Sandler – who officiated the ceremony – reportedly played an original comedy song written for the newlyweds.

It’s not completely out of the blue. McCartney and Swift have admired each other’s work for years, interviewing one another for Rolling Stone in 2020 before McCartney later turned up at her Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium.

Only weeks ago, McCartney even compared Swift’s global following to Beatlemania, calling her an “eternally exceptional artist.”

When it came time to choose a wedding gift, it’s fair to say McCartney picked the one thing only he could give.

He brought back a Beatles song that had been sitting on the shelf for 60 years.