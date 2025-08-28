Lineup announced for the sixth Great Escape festival

Spacey Jane set to headline this year’s edition of Great Escape

Tasmania’s New Year’s Eve music festival, Great Escape, is back for its sixth run – and this year, they’ve gone all out with local talent.

If a three-day party with brilliant indie tunes sounds like the perfect way to celebrate the New Year, Great Escape has you covered. The lineup features some of Australia’s biggest acts, including Spacey Jane and Lime Cordiale, alongside emerging favourites like Fool Nelson and Jack River.

Fans of Aussie music will be spoiled for choice, with sets from San Cisco, Thelma Plum, Hockey Dad, The Buoys, Pacific Avenue, Teenage Dads and many more. The Triple J–presented festival will also feature licensed bars, yoga, and DJ sets to keep the party going.

On their website, festival organisers shared their gratitude for the punters who’ve supported them over the last six years.

“Over the years, our festival has grown in size, but its heart remains the same: a warm, supportive and positive community,” the organisers wrote.

“We’re endlessly grateful for the culture we’ve built together and the countless good times we’ve shared.”

For upcoming artists, Great Escape is even taking expressions of interest from anyone keen to play the festival — with more details available on their website.

Presale tickets go live on Tuesday, September 2, with general sale kicking off on the 5th.





