Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their Engagement

From the football field to the Eras Stage, their love story gets its happiest chapter yet.

In a fairytale ending crafted for the modern age, global music icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are engaged.

The couple announced the news on Instagram with a playful caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The post, featuring a five-photo carousel of a garden proposal surrounded by an estimated $15,000 in lush florals, quickly amassed millions of likes, momentarily overshadowing a presidential cabinet meeting.

The ring, confirmed by Swift’s publicist, is an old mine brilliant-cut diamond designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

This culmination of their two-year, highly publicised romance began when Kelce famously tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

The engagement has sparked celebrations from the NFL, teammates, and even President Trump, while Swifties worldwide revel in the happy ending for a love story they’ve watched unfold on stadium screens and concert stages.