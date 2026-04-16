Olivia Rodrigo steps out with Geese frontman Cameron Winter in LA

New couple?

Olivia Rodrigo appears to have a new chord in her love song.

The ‘Drivers License’ superstar was spotted on a cozy dinner date in Los Angeles with Cameron Winter, the lead singer of the indie rock band Geese.

👀 Exclusive: Olivia Rodrigo was spotted on a dinner date with Geese singer Cameron Winter. Credit: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/emAJkjggMc — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2026

Looking effortlessly cool in jeans and a Chateau Marmont cap, Olivia walked close with Winter as they headed to their car, sparking immediate romance rumours.

The sighting comes months after her reported split from British actor Louis Partridge. While Winter’s dating history remains low-key, his band Geese has been steadily rising.

The timing is intriguing: Olivia is set to release her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, this June.

The pair also share a creative thread, both appearing on the Help(2) Benefit Compilation.

Is this a new power couple? Hollywood is watching and wondering.