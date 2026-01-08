Olivia Rodrigo honours Five Years of ‘Drivers License’ with David Byrne

A fifth birthday with a music legend.

Olivia Rodrigo is putting the keys back in the ignition.

The artist is celebrating the milestone anniversary of her record-breaking debut, ‘Drivers License,’ with a series of special releases that bridge profound respect with fan devotion.

The crown jewel is a poignant, reimagined cover of the song by art-rock legend David Byrne, whom Rodrigo calls “one of my all-time heroes.”

Alongside this digital tribute, she’s releasing exclusive vinyl collectibles: a translucent ruby seven-inch featuring Byrne’s version and a live duet of ‘Burning Down the House,’ plus a Target-exclusive “fruit punch” pressing of the original.

Reflecting on the track that forever changed her life, Rodrigo promises to scream its lyrics with fans for a lifetime, even as she quietly gears up for what she hints will be a very busy 2026.