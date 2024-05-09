Get Ready: Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour is Coming to Aus this Spring 

For the first time ever, pop princess Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her 2024 GUTS world tour to Australia

Olivia Rodrigo has announced in a recent instagram post that she will be heading down under this October to play four shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

The 21 year old pop-star will be playing two nights in each city, and revealed that she will be joined by New Zealand singer and songwriter Benee for her opening act.

The new dates will mark Olivia’s first time touring Australia! Ticket sales are yet to be announced, but we know that the star’s Sydney shows will be held at Qudos Bank Arena.

“Europe leg of the GUTS world tour has been wonderful so far!!!! so much luv for everyone who has been coming 2 jump and sing and scream!!! Asia and Australia dates just announced!!! hope to see ya there!!!💋💋💋,” she wrote in her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

GUTS is Olivia’s second studio album, following the success of her debut album SOUR in 2021 which propelled her into her initial stardom.

Even after all this time, hearing the name ‘SOUR’ conjures up memories of lockdown drives with ‘Drivers License’ blaring from my shitty car speakers – a song which remains her most streamed song to date sitting at over 2 billion streams on Spotify.

Released last September Through Geffen Records, GUTS has become Olivia’s second consecutive album to be nominated for Album of the Year, after receiving nominations for both Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year.

The album also unsurprisingly topped charts in 15 countries, including Australia, the United States, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Inspired by the immense success of her first album, Olivia conceived GUTS as a reflection of the end of her teenage years. The disney star turned pop-princess is not the first to branch out into the angsty world of teenage heartbreak – following predecessors like Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter in their footsteps.

‘GUTS’ captures exactly what it feels like to be a teenage-girl-in-her-twenties and I can’t wait to scream my heart out to ‘Get Him Back’ (even if I am actually over that one ex) when she graces the stage at Qudos this October.

Olivia Rodrigo 2024 ‘GUTS’ Australian tour dates:

Melbourne:

October 9th – Rod Laver Arena

October 11th – Rod Laver Arena

Sydney:

October 17th – Qudos Bank Arena

October 18th – Qudos Bank Arena

Find the tour’s setlist here.

Words by Annalise Lordess.