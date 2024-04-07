Australian sweetheart Tones And I announces Australia and New Zealand tour

Tones And I is poised to ignite stages across Australia and New Zealand this antipodean winter ” I hope people leave feeling a part of something”

In between paving the way for Cokes Studios Aussie launch, Tones And I is also gearing up to hit stages across Australia and New Zealand this August and September, bringing her infectious energy and chart-topping hits to fans Down Under.

Tones And I’s meteoric rise has seen her captivate audiences worldwide with her undeniably catchy music and authentic style.

Carving out a unique space with iconic tracks like ‘Dance Monkey,’ her genuine connection with fans has solidified her status as one of the most beloved artists of this generation.

This highly awaited tour promises a captivating live experience. Fans can expect a dynamic setlist featuring established favourites like ‘Fly Away’ and ‘Cloudy Day,’ alongside new tracks from her forthcoming album.

Expressing her profound appreciation for her fans, Tones And I stated, “The support and love around Australia and NZ has been so incredible! My live show is something I hold very close to my heart and is the best representation of who I am. I’m so grateful to be embraced by people around Australia and NZ! I hope people leave feeling a part of something”

TONES AND I

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2024

HORDERN PAVILION, SYDNEY

FRIDAY 23 AUGUST

NEWCASTLE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, NEWCASTLE

SATURDAY 24 AUGUST

TOWN HALL, AUCKLAND

WEDNESDAY 28 AUGUST

RIVERSTAGE, BRISBANE

FRIDAY 30 AUGUST

TOWNSVILLE ENTERTAINMENT & CONVENTION CENTRE, TOWNSVILLE

SATURDAY 31 AUGUST

FREMANTLE ARTS CENTRE, FREMANTLE

THURSDAY 5 SEPTEMBER

MARGARET COURT ARENA, MELBOURNE

SATURDAY 7 SEPTEMBER

TICKETS ON SALE 12PM LOCAL, MONDAY 15 APRIL

My Live Nation presale 12pm local, Friday 12 April until 11am local, Monday 15 April

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au

One NZ customers can secure tickets during a presale for the New Zealand show commencing, 10am local Wednesday 10 March. Head to rewards.one.nz.

Vodafone customers can secure tickets during a presale commencing Wednesday 10 April at 10am local. Visit vodafone.com.au/ticket to find out more.

Mastercard cardholders in Australia and New Zealand have special access to presale tickets from 10am local Wednesday 10 April. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders on Monday 15 April, 12pm.Visit priceless.com/music to find out more.