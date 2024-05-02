HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: Billie Eilish announces her return to Aus with 2025 tour

General release tickets to Billie’s Aus tour are on sale this Friday May 3rd

Fans of Billie Eilish are happier than ever after the singing-songwriting sensation announced tour dates in lieu of her third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT to be released May 17.

Billie hasn’t been back in Australia since her 2023 tour and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate with a massive 12 shows planned for Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

The singer has announced that there will be no other Australian tour dates – so this will be your only chance to secure tickets.

General Release will go on sale this Friday via Ticketek, with sales for Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena shows opening up at 1pm.

Tickets are priced at around $130 to $270 for A reserve, so here’s a friendly reminder to transfer your friends before Friday to avoid being timed out of ticket sales (some of us learned the hard way with Taylor-Gate)

If you’re already planning your concert outfit, consider hitting your local op shops! As part of her tour’s sustainability-led initiative, Billie has urged fans to thrift their fits instead of buying into fast fashion.

This follows a long history of climate justice from the artist, as she continues to partner with nonprofit Reverb to reduce the environmental impact of her tour.

Eilish kicks off her tour this September in North America before reaching Australia in February 2025.

Tour Dates:

Brisbane:

Tuesday 18 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 19 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Friday 21 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday 22 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sydney:

Monday 24 February – Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday 25 February – Qudos Bank Arena

Thursday 27 February – Qudos Bank Arena

Friday 28 February – Qudos Bank Arena

Melbourne:

Tuesday 4 March – Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday 5 March – Rod Laver Arena

Friday 7 March – Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 8 March – Rod Laver Arena

‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ will be available on all digital platforms on May 17th!

Words by Annalise Lordess