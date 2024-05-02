Here’s how to secure 25 dollar tickets with Live Nations Concert Week: 21 Savage, Blink 182, Niall Horran, Maggie Rogers & more

25 dollar tickets? Sign Me Up; Live Nation Kicks Off ‘Concert Week’ with Shows from 21 Savage, Blink 182, Niall Horran and more

Starting next Wednesday May 8 – 14, Live Nation has announced its 10th annual Concert Week to celebrate the beginning of the concert season in the US.

For one week only, tickets to some of your favourite artists will be 25 bucks, so make sure to mark your calendars and get in quick!

But fret not, fellow Aussies! We haven’t been overlooked. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Live Nation has extended its reach globally, spanning over 20 countries, including Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK, and the Middle East.

This year, over 900 artists are partnering with the event organiser, including 21 Savage, Blink 182, Niall Horran, Janet Jackson, and Maggie Rogers.

Live Nation’s announcement comes just days after the Fans First Act was pushed to US Congress to increase transparency around ticket sales.

With support from over 250 of the industry’s biggest artists, including Billie Eilish and Green Day, the Act hopes to crack down on price gouging in the industry.

How do you secure this sweet deal?

When purchasing your tickets, you can filter by participating events, venues, artists or shows nearby on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

Once you’ve selected your show, make sure to select the ticket type labelled ‘Concert Week Promotion’ when adding it to your cart to secure your promotion!

From Pop to R&B to Comedy, Live Nation’s Concert Week celebrates what live music has always been about; bringing fans and artists together.

Go to Live Nation for more info.

Words by Annalise Lordess