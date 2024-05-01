Take a look at the music gear that informs JAZEI’s artistry

From his go-to plugins to his musical inspirations, we’re taking a look at the gear and sounds that inspire JAZEI’s artistry.

JAZEI grew up listening to a wide range of music including among others; pop 60s-now, hip hop, RnB, rap, house, rock, alternative rock, funk and soul. All these genres directly influence how he produces his eclectic style of electronic music.

With just a laptop, mouse and headphones, his style is constantly evolving, aiming to find new ways to stay fresh and unique.

JAZEI’s technical prowess comes to the fore in ‘ELEV8’, a captivating single that he told us “start[ed] with the element that first inspired the idea of the song.” Below, we’re taking a look into the music gear that informs JAZEI’s artistry.

DAW

JAZEI’s workstation of choice is Ableton Live, a DAW popularised by artists like Martin Garrix, Deadmau5 & Skrillex.

Despite having first been introduced to Pro Tools in university, JAZEI found Ableton’s interface more approachable when attempting to compose his own music.

Plugins

In the initial 3 years of his career, JAZEI primarily used stock plugins already found in Ableton Live as he found success in composing most of his current catalogue using features already found in the DAW.

His most used plugins being the Auto Filter, Compressor, Glue Compressor, Reverb & Delay.

In the last year however, JAZEI sought external plugins to expand his horizons and has since incorporated Serum by Xfer Records, Ozone Imager by iZOTOPE & Graillon Live Voice Changer by Auburn Sounds.

Sound Inspiration

Much like the various music genres he grew up with; JAZEI’s sounds are inspired by many factors, including a song’s basic beat, lead, bass line, chord progression or other elements.

His method of starting a new composition can be very unorthodox. While most artists start with the chord progression or percussion line, JAZEI may start with the lead, bass line or something more unique like a vocal chop.

A common feature in all JAZEI tracks is the theme of ambience and wide space which links directly to his usage of reverb and delay.

In the case of one of his favourite projects ‘ELEV8’, his sounds were heavily inspired by the synth chorus of ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ by Swedish House Mafia and the piano chord progression / vocal chops of ‘Ain’t Givin Up’ by Sigala & Craig David.

JAZEI will be releasing his next cover/remix of ‘Better Off Alone’ by Alice Deejay on May 8th. Be the first to hear about it by following JAZEI today on Tiktok & Instagram.

In the meantime be sure to listen to his current catalogue of mashups, remixes and original music below.