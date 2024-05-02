Happy Mag’s Perfect Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Sydney Theatre Company Season 2024

Treat your mum to a Mother’s Day she’ll never forget – with the gift of live theatre! Here’s a few reasons the Sydney Theatre Company’s 2024 season is the perfect present.

1. Stolen: A classic Australian play by Muruwari playwright Jane Harrison. Directed by Ian Michael, this powerful production delves into the lives of Jimmy, Ruby, Shirley, Sandy, and Anne—members of the Stolen Generation. The play seamlessly moves between past and present, featuring a remarkable cast and serving as a poignant record of Australian history and an illumination of ongoing injustices faced by the First Nations people.

2. Julia: A special encore season of the acclaimed 2023 theatrical experience featuring the talented Justine Clarke as Australia’s first female prime minister, Julia Gillard. Playwright Joanna Murray-Smith, Director Sarah Goodes, and an outstanding creative team present a stirring re-examination, offering a compelling insight into Gillard’s life and the challenges faced by women in politics. Don’t miss this electrifying performance, showered with critical acclaim and a 2023 sell-out season. A fictional imagining based on true events, Julia remains a must-see for those interested in outstanding acting, top-notch directing, Australian politics, and the inspiring story of a woman who changed history.

3. Dracula:Experience Kip Williams’ Gothic trilogy’s final masterpiece, Count Dracula, a radical blend of technology, design, and powerful acting. Starring Zahra Newman in every role, this cine-theatre spectacle, set in a Transylvanian castle, weaves a bewitching tale of evil’s transformative spell on Victorian London. Unmissable theatre, marking the pinnacle of recent theatrical innovation.

Make this Mother’s Day truly special with the Sydney Theatre Company’s 2024 season. It’s a gift that celebrates creativity, connection, and the power of storytelling.

