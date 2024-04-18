JAEZI amps up the nostalgia on sunny new EDM single ‘ELEV8’

JAEZI has us reminiscing on summertime moshpits with his breezy new tropical house single, ‘ELEV8’.

JAEZI has revived the beloved festivals of yesteryear with his nostalgic dance single, ‘ELEV8’.

The high-energy and pulsating track is anchored by the sound of feel of early-2010s dance music, complete with tropical house flairs and chopped vocal flourishes.

JAEZI establishes a nostalgic feel from the outside, with moshpit-ready production instantly reminiscent of Swedish House Mafia, Sigala and Kygo.

It’s clear what JAEZI intended with ‘ELEV8’, a track that feels like it’s been ripped from the setlist of a staple music festival, circa 2012.

There’s a sunniness to the track which offers a more breezy, pop-leaning antidote to the current wave of techno in the dance music scene.

You’ll know exactly the vibe JAEZI creates as soon as you give ‘ELEV8’ a spin, but the track recalls summer afternoons and pre-party antics, all through his clever production choices.

‘ELEV8’ instantly places listeners in amongst the daytime crowds of some of Australia’s most beloved bygone festivals, to the point where you could imagine it blaring from the speakers of Stereosonic or Future Music Festival.

To elicit such nostalgia and conjure this aesthetic through pure production is no small feat, but it perhaps should be expected from a seasoned professional like JAEZI.

The producer discovered his passion for music while studying at the Queensland University of Technology in 2018. From there, he released his first remix of ‘Nothin On You’ by Bruno Mars & B.o.B, and has since amassed a vast catalogue on all major platforms including remixes, mashups, and original work.

His debut original Spotify track, ‘cloud particles’, arrived in 2020, a prosperous year the came to include songs like ‘Bridge’, ‘Getaway’ and ‘the close’.

JAEZI has since accumulated hundreds of thousands of streams, with his most recent effort, PSiONIC, arriving last year. Listen to JAEZI’s new single ‘ELEV8’ below.