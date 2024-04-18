Premiere: Listen to Wilding’s new single ‘I Am’

“The music is banging,” Wilding said of his new single ‘I Am’, “in a Britpop-indie-disco type of way.”

Happy is today (April 18) premiering ‘I Am’, the new single from Naarm/Melbourne-based artist Wilding.

A catchy, neo-Britpop inspired cut, ‘I Am’ sees wilding sift through a playful and introspective list of affirmations, as guided by a funk-rock bassline and bouncy guitar melodies.

The joyous energy of ‘I Am’ belies its sprawling lyricism, which flits from whimsical to gloomy as Wilding sings of the multitudes that define him.

“‘I Am’ is a song about identity,” Wilding explained in a press statement. “I sing a sardonic laundry list of words that asks us who we are and how we see ourselves.”

‘I Am’ is the first single to be lifted from the artist’s upcoming album ‘Whatever I Am’, which is set for release on May 3.

To celebrate the album, which marks his first since 2021’s ‘Hello, My Name Is…Wilding’, the singer-songwriter will host a launch party at Melbourne’s iconic Old Bar in Fitzroy on May 10. Find tickets here.

In the meantime, check out our premiere of Wilding’s new single ‘I Am’ below.