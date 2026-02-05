Boy Soda, MAY-A, The Terrys, and Thundercat are heading to Great Southern Nights 2026

Great Southern Nights Returns in 2026 with Live Fest and 300+ Gigs Across NSW

NSW’s biggest live music celebration is back. Great Southern Nights returns from 1–17 May 2026, taking hundreds of gigs to over 200 venues – and most importantly, bringing music to regional towns and Western Sydney suburbs that don’t always get a live show.

Backed by the NSW Government, Great Southern Nights is Australia’s only state-wide live music initiative, supporting artists, venues, and communities alike.

This year, the program expands further than ever, with over 300 shows across Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, Dubbo, Tamworth, Byron Bay, Wagga Wagga, South Coast, and Orange.

2026 sees the debut of Live Fest, a single-day, destination-style series encouraging fans to turn a gig into a weekend road trip.

Live Fest Dubbo kicks off on Saturday 2 May at Lazy River Estate, set against rolling vineyards and the Macquarie River. Highlights include: Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins, The Cruel Sea, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers



and Jess Hitchcock.

Paul Kelly says: “Really looking forward to bringing our travelling caravan to Dubbo and playing under those big skies. It’s been too long!”

The following weekend, Live Fest Tamworth lands at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre on Saturday 9 May, featuring: Lime Cordiale, Jet ,The Living End, Thelma Plum and Kita Alexander.

The 2026 program is stacked from household names to emerging talent. Highlights include: Jack River, Meg Mac, Gordi, Hatchie, Ball Park Music, The Jungle Giants, Young Franco, and Peking Duk.

Smack in the middle of an orchestral tour, Tim Freedman of The Whitlams is bringing a special set to the Western suburbs:

“I’ve never taken an orchestra out to the Western suburbs—so I thought it would be a good idea to take the Sydney Philharmonic to the Colosseum on Saturday 2 May. I’m looking forward to it.”

Country, Roots & Folk: Steph Strings, Emma Donovan, Wilsn, Shane Howard + Shane Nicholson + Sara Storer, Sons of the East.

Rap, Hip Hop & RnB: Boy Soda, Baker Boy, JK-47, Genesis Owusu, Vv Pete.

Fresh off an ARIA win, Boy Soda shared: “I’ve been playing Great Southern Nights for a few years now—it’s always a pleasure to be involved, and this is probably the biggest one we have done so far. Really excited to go and do that. Newcastle is close to my hometown on the Central Coast, so it will be nice to up north again with see some familiar faces.

Maddy Jane is bringing hometown pride to her set: “Really excited to be part of Great Southern Nights again this year. I get to do a show in my hometown, in the Gong – so any excuse to go down there. This is a big year with an album release, so I’ll be testing out some new songs.”

With over 300 gigs across genres and generations, Great Southern Nights 2026 is the festival bringing live music to regional NSW and Western Sydney suburbs, making sure great shows happen where they otherwise might not.

Great Southern Nights 2026 Dates & Tickets

Live Fest Dubbo – Sat 2 May, Lazy River Estate, Dubbo

Live Fest Tamworth – Sat 9 May, Tamworth Regional Entertainment & Conference Centre

Program runs: 1–17 May 2026 across NSW

Tickets & full program: greatsouthernnights.com.au