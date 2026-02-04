Wolf Alice map Australian summer return with December headline shows

Wolf Alice are bringing their UK edge back to Australia this December

Wolf Alice will return to Australia in December for a run of headline shows that continue the band’s current global touring cycle.

The North London quartet are set to play five dates across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, with the tour spanning both indoor venues and outdoor stages. Highlights include a show at Sydney Opera House Forecourt and a one-night performance at Melbourne’s Live At The Gardens concert series.

The dates arrive in support of The Clearing, the band’s fourth album, released in August 2025. The record marked a new phase for Wolf Alice, earning three BRIT Award nominations, including Album of the Year, and continuing the group’s gradual expansion from club rooms to arena-scale performances.

Over the past year, Wolf Alice have re-established themselves on the international festival circuit, appearing at Glastonbury, Primavera Sound and Radio 1’s Big Weekend, alongside a run of sold-out headline tours across the UK, Europe and North America. The tour concluded with their largest show to date at London’s O2 Arena.

Wolf Alice — Australian Tour Dates 2026

Wed Dec 2 – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (18+)



Fri Dec 4 – Sydney Opera House Forecourt* (All Ages)



Sat Dec 5 – Live At The Gardens*, Melbourne (All Ages)



Sun Dec 6 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide (18+)



Tue Dec 8 – Ice Cream Factory, Perth (18+)

Tickets for the Australian shows go on sale Wednesday, February 11 at 11am local time, with Frontier Touring presales beginning Monday, February 9.