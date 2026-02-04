Ministry of Sound is bringing the Testament club series to AUS/NZ this year

It’s a Testament – to ‘90s and ‘00s club culture.

Coming off of huge sold out tours over the last two years, Ministry of Sound’s Testament club series is coming back to AUS/NZ this July, with a warehouse experience across 11 nights in 7 cities.

These nights are being hosted to celebrate the golden era of clubbing, delving into ‘90s and ‘00s club cultures.

They’ve got some iconic spaces on the list, and the series will mark their return to the epic White Bay Power Station in Sydney and The Timber Yard in Melbourne.

Ministry of Sound has also enlisted a massive lineup of global pioneering artists, to curate a deep dive into the vibe, the people, and of course, the music, that became synonymous with real club culture when it was at its very best.

The Lineup is headed by your favorite DJ’s favourite DJ, Grammy winning Danny Tenaglia, one of the biggest figures in tribal house and techno, among many others.

Testament 2026 “brings together a generational lineup of international icons whose influence is etched into the DNA of modern club life…honouring the artists who didn’t just soundtrack an era, but shaped it.” Said Ministry of Sound.

These nights will sprawl “from Australia’s acid house infancy, through the reinventions of rave in the 90s, to the peak of 00s nightlife.”

Here’s the full lineup, which will also be joined by a stacked roster of local talent in each city:

Altern 8 (UK)

Booka Shade (GER)

Brandon Block (UK)

Crookers (ITA)

Danny Tenaglia (USA)

Darren Emerson (UK)

Riva Starr (ITA)

Sinden (UK)



John Course



Mark Dynamix



Minx



U-Go-B

And here’s where you can catch it:

Friday 17 July (00s)

Superordinary

Brisbane QLD

Friday 17 July (90s)

Shed 10

Auckland NZ

Saturday 18 July (90s)

White Bay Power Station

Sydney NSW

Saturday 18 July (00s)

The Timber Yard

Melbourne VIC

Sunday 19 July (90’s)

The Court

Perth WA

Sunday 19 July (00s)

Miami Marketta

Gold Coast QLD

Friday 24 July (90s)

Superordinary

Brisbane QLD

Friday 24 July (00s)

White Bay Power Station

Sydney NSW

Saturday 25 July (90s)

The Timber Yard

Melbourne VIC

Sunday 26 July (00s)

The Court

Perth WA

Sunday 26 July (90s)

Venue 114

Sunshine Coast QLD

Presale tickets go on sale on Tuesday the 10th of February at 12PM local time, with General on sale starting on Wednesday the 11th, at 12PM local time.