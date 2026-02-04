The Streets announce Shady Nasty as support for Australian tour

UK legends The Streets hit Australia with Sydney’s Shady Nasty in tow.

The Streets are bringing their UK charm Down Under next month, and they’re bringing Sydney’s left-field punk trio Shady Nasty along for the ride.

With Adelaide, Sydney, and Perth already sold out, fans in Melbourne and Brisbane better move fast.

Shady Nasty have been making waves with their unique mix of jazz, classical, and chaotic punk energy. Their 2025 debut album TREK captured the grind of independent life in Sydney, earning nods from national radio and praise from Fred Again.., who called them his “favourite band in the world right now.”

Known for cult-level live shows, expect high-energy mosh pits wherever they play.

The Streets’ tour marks the first time Mike Skinner will perform the 2004 classic A Grand Don’t Come For Free in full, with all the era-defining hits like ‘Dry Your Eyes’ and ‘Fit But You Know It.’ Skinner said, “I’ve always loved coming back here… can’t wait to get properly stuck in over in New Zealand and Australia.”

With his iconic British wit and undeniable stage presence, Skinner continues to prove why he’s one of the UK’s most vital voices.

The Streets Australian 2026 Tour – with Shady Nasty:

1 Mar – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA SOLD OUT



4 Mar – Sydney Opera House Forecourt, NSW SOLD OUT



5 Mar – Palace Foreshore, Melbourne, VIC



6 Mar – Venue TBA, Brisbane, QLD



8 Mar – Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth, WA SOLD OUT



Tickets are still available for Melbourne and Brisbane – don’t miss it.