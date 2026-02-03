Broken Social Scene announce new album Remember the Humans, their first in nine years

Broken Social Scene are back!



Broken Social Scene have returned with their first new album in almost a decade, Remember the Humans.

Just when we thought they were “Not Around Anymore,” the Canadian indie-rock supergroup has proven us wrong!

“It’s been a while” said the band via instagram, along with an official announcement for Remember the Humans, out May 8th via their own label, Arts and Crafts, and a run of US tour dates with Metric and Stars.

Leading the release is single ‘Not Around Anymore’, along with a video, both out now. If the track is any indication to what we’ll be hearing on the full LP, the band’s iconic, intricate, and chaotic rock sound is back.

The record comes on the tail end of their last release, 2017’s Hug of Thunder, and sees the band back with producer David Newfeld, the familiar face who produced all of your favourite tracks from the band, on their classic albums You Forgot It In People, and self-titled Broken Social Scene.

Think the hit song ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’, which blew up even more than it already had after it was covered by Yeule for Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw the TV Glow in 2024, or Lorde’s favourite on-repeat track, ‘Lover’s Spit’.

Newfeld and Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew reconnected recently, and each experienced the loss of their mothers during the making of the record. “Our moms would have wanted us to do this, and get it right after 20 years of not working together,” said Newfeld.

Remember the Humans also welcomes heaps of BSS friends for some huge reunions, including Canadian solo artist Feist, who historically served as a core member of the band from 2002-2005.

So, it looks like BSS is returning to where it all started on Remember the Humans, and on their upcoming tour with Metric and Stars this June, the band are promising a monumental reunion of Toronto legends, a celebration of lifelong friendship and musical community, and not a moment too soon.