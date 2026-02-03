Iconic Three Dog Night vocalist Chuck Negron has passed away at the age of 83

Negron had a vocal range that helped make the group a household name.

Chuck Negron, the voice that powered Three Dog Night through one of the most successful runs in rock history, died Monday at his home in Studio City. He was 83.

His family confirmed that he passed away peacefully following years of dealing with heart failure and COPD.

During the band’s peak between 1969 and 1974, Negron was a massive commercial force, fronting many of their 21 Top 40 hits.

When ‘Joy to the World’ landed in 1971, that opening line about Jeremiah the bullfrog was etched hard into the public consciousness almost instantly. It became one of those rare songs that defined the era’s atmosphere, anchored by Negron’s distinct, soulful delivery.

He was also the engine behind ‘One’ and ‘Easy to Be Hard,’ tracks that highlighted a vocal range that helped make the group a household name.

However, the stardom came with a well-documented downward spiral. Negron’s struggle with heroin addiction, which he later titled the “Three Dog Nightmare,” saw him lose his fortune and spend time homeless on Skid Row.

It was a harrowing stretch that became a central part of his life story, though it was ultimately followed by a long-term recovery. He got sober in 1991 and spent the rest of his life as a vocal advocate for addiction treatment.

In a move that surprised many long-time fans, Negron recently reconciled with Three Dog Night co-founder Danny Hutton.

The two met in 2025 to finally settle decades of bitterness, a moment Hutton described as a deeply meaningful reunion.

Negron continued to tour and record until his health issues eventually forced him off the road during the pandemic.

He is survived by his wife, Ami Albea Negron, five children, and nine grandchildren.