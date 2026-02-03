Hop along, bunnies: Freddie Gibbs announces The Last Rabbit Tour

Rapper Freddie Gibbs will be touring North America on his own this summer.

Freddie Gibbs will hit the road come May on a 17 date trip of North America called The Last Rabbit Tour.

Last year, he toured with longtime collaborator the Alchemist after the two released an album together which was titled Alfredo 2 and was a sequel to their 2020 piece Alfredo.

Now, he’s flying the coop (or maybe the hutch) to go solo around the country.

Gibbs also (kind of???) won a Grammy last night. He was featured for 54 seconds on the track ‘MUTT (The Remix)’ which is part of Leon Thomas’ album that won Best R&B Album of the Year at yesterday’s ceremony.

Now, on his Instagram story he has restaurant staff bringing him a cake with “grammy winner” written on it while captioning the video “I’m gettin’ drunk all week”. Honestly, no shade – I’d for sure be posting the same if 54 seconds of a song I was on won a Grammy.

The Last Rabbit Tour will include support from Nourished by Time, Geordie Greep, and 2 Deadboyz.

Here’s the all the dates Freddie will be hitting up and who will be joining him on each night:

15/05 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom (with Nourished by Time)

16/05 – Fayetteville, AR – Ozark Music Hall (with Nourished by Time)

17/05 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory (with Nourished by Time)

22/05 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee (with Nourished by Time)

23/05 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre (with Nourished by Time)

24/05 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

30/05 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas (with Geordie Greep)

04/06 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall (with 2Dead Boyz)

05/06 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner (with 2Dead Boyz)

07/06 – Flushing, NY – Flushing Meadows Corona Park

11/06 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte (with 2Dead Boyz)

12/06 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s (with 2Dead Boyz)

13/06 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

14/06 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre (with 2Dead Boyz)

19/06 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24 (with Geordie Greep)

20/06 – San Diego, CA – SOMA – Mainstage (with Geordie Greep)

21/06 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim (with Geordie Greep)

General tickets go on sale Friday 10am local time – Saturday 2am Sydney time – so if you’re a Freddie fan you’d better be hopping along!