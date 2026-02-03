[gtranslate]
Hop along, bunnies: Freddie Gibbs announces The Last Rabbit Tour

by Ginja Allen

Rapper Freddie Gibbs will be touring North America on his own this summer. 

Freddie Gibbs will hit the road come May on a 17 date trip of North America called The Last Rabbit Tour. 

Last year, he toured with longtime collaborator the Alchemist after the two released an album together which was titled Alfredo 2 and was a sequel to their 2020 piece Alfredo

Now, he’s flying the coop (or maybe the hutch) to go solo around the country. 

Gibbs also (kind of???) won a Grammy last night. He was featured for 54 seconds on the track ‘MUTT (The Remix)’ which is part of Leon Thomas’ album that won Best R&B Album of the Year at yesterday’s ceremony. 

Now, on his Instagram story he has restaurant staff bringing him a cake with “grammy winner” written on it while captioning the video “I’m gettin’ drunk all week”. Honestly, no shade – I’d for sure be posting the same if 54 seconds of a song I was on won a Grammy. 

The Last Rabbit Tour will include support from Nourished by Time, Geordie Greep, and 2 Deadboyz. 

Here’s the all the dates Freddie will be hitting up and who will be joining him on each night:

15/05 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom (with Nourished by Time)

16/05 – Fayetteville, AR – Ozark Music Hall (with Nourished by Time)

17/05 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory (with Nourished by Time)

22/05 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee (with Nourished by Time)

23/05 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre (with Nourished by Time)

24/05 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

30/05 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas (with Geordie Greep)

04/06 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall (with 2Dead Boyz)

05/06 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner (with 2Dead Boyz)

07/06 – Flushing, NY – Flushing Meadows Corona Park

11/06 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte (with 2Dead Boyz)

12/06 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s (with 2Dead Boyz)

13/06 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

14/06 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre (with 2Dead Boyz)

19/06 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24 (with Geordie Greep)

20/06 – San Diego, CA – SOMA  – Mainstage (with Geordie Greep)

21/06 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim (with Geordie Greep)

General tickets go on sale Friday 10am local time – Saturday 2am Sydney time – so if you’re a Freddie fan you’d better be hopping along!

