JHS Pedals subverts the Bluesbreaker pedal once again

The Morning Glory Clean is “the best first-stage overdrive JHS Pedals has ever made,” Josh Scott says.

The Morning Glory Clean is the fifth installment in the Morning Glory series, with the lineage of the Morning Glory tracing back almost 20 years when Josh Scott of JHS Pedals decided to create a drive pedal with the topology of the Marshall Bluesbreaker.

Since then, the Morning Glory has seen many iterations, being a mainstay on guitarists’ pedalboards across a variety of genres. Including that of jazz virtuoso, Julian Lage.

Scott got the idea for this pedal when he heard Lage play live with a vintage Fender amp and a dialed-in gain tone courtesy of the Morning Glory. Because of that performance, JHS has gifted the world with potentially the only drive on the market with a transparent clean-parallel channel.

The clean-clipping circuit that’s present on most drives and tube screamers shadows the nuance of your guitar’s signal. Dynamics are muddied and that attack is nowhere to be heard. It was through this problem that gave JHS Pedals the foresight to create a stompbox that was capable of blending both the dirty and clean signal together, without losing any of the colour in the picking.

It’s a clean channel that exists independently of the drive channel; with the tone knob only affecting the crunch, and the clean remaining untouched. The result is a perfectly shaped tone, regardless as to how much the knobs are cranked.

It’s a pedal equally intended to breathe life into your amp, as it is to be stacked amongst a variety of different drives, distortions and fuzzes. All this for a sound that is uncompromisingly thick, whilst never sacrificing the clarity in the compression.

Learn more about the versatility and look of the Morning Glory here.