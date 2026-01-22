The OR60 is the most versatile amp Orange has ever built

This valve amp head irons down the signature ‘British’ sound into a single channel without any limitations.

Orange has consistently delivered premium amplifiers for half a century. From a clean chime to a powerful crunch, the sound present in their amps is sought after from players regardless of genre.

Especially with their signature amp heads, which are prided on the fact that the cranking of volume does not sacrifice quality; and that’s no different for their latest tone-shaper, the OR60.

Despite the OR60 only containing a single channel, its intricate parameters permit players to dial in whichever tone they please.

Especially with its Resonance and Presence knobs, which tighten up those low and high-ends respectively and bend the signal to suit whatever space the amp is placed in.

But the versatility doesn’t stop there! As the OR60’s foot switchable volume switch allows you to either push your sound to its level limit for a gnarly solo, or cruise over the rhythm section as to not get in the way of the mix.

You can also adjust the volume with Orange’s stock standard, the voltage switch. Swapping between 460V or 335V to appropriately dial in the tone for the right application.

A common issue with ‘British’ style amps is its over reliance on bass frequencies to deliver a crushing sound that ultimately sounds quite muddy.

However that’s not a problem for the OR60, as its bright switch is designed with bringing out the high-end in mind. Darker pickups now have extra clarity, whilst brighter pickups have more definition.

Making it the perfect tool to swap between two different sounds during a live gig setting.

The masterful craftsmanship that has gone into the engineering of Orange’s OR60 makes it a worthy rival to pinpoint accurate guitar plugins.

It’s a breath of fresh air of all-purpose guitar amplification that is thriving even in the digital age.

Check out the ultimate amp head workhorse here.