Thirsty? Your public holiday bottle-shop hours are here!

Your complete long-weekend bottle shop guide.

For many, January 26 is a time to relax with family and friends, a tradition that often includes a refreshing beverage.

But with the public holiday shifting the rhythm of commerce, a critical question emerges: where and when can you purchase drinks? Fear not, for the nation’s major liquor retailers have confirmed they will be largely open to keep your festivities flowing.

However, navigating the patchwork of state laws and local trading hours is key to avoiding a last-minute scramble.

This is your essential guide to bottle shop trading hours for Monday, 26 January 2026.

The Big Ones

The big names, Dan Murphy’s, BWS, Liquorland, and Vintage Cellars, are planning to welcome customers, but their doors won’t all open at the same time.

It’s a landscape dictated by local regulations, making a one-size-fits-all schedule impossible.

Dan Murphys

A go-to for many, Dan Murphy’s will operate on a state-based schedule.

In Queensland and New South Wales, most stores are slated to open from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

For residents of Victoria, South Australia, and Western Australia, expect a slightly later start, with general hours from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

BWS

BWS reports that its stores will be open Australia-wide, but trading hours will vary significantly from one location to another.

Vintage Cellars

The same goes for Vintage Cellars, which now operates under the Liquorland brand as Liquorland Cellars.

Their advice is uniform: check online for your specific store.

Liqourland

Liquorland presents the most complex picture, with a series of specific store closures across the country.

While most stores in NSW, the ACT, Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania will be open, notable exceptions include select locations in Queensland, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory.

For instance, stores at Milton Village and Red Hill in QLD will be closed, as will the Secret Harbour, Northgate, and Coles Bunbury outlets in WA.

In the NT, the Alice Springs store will not trade.

The Golden Rule: Check Before You Go

The consistent message from every retailer, echoed by consumer advocates, is simple but vital: always verify the hours of your local store.

The times provided are general guides, and individual stores, especially those in shopping centres or subject to specific council bylaws, may operate differently. A quick online search can save a wasted trip.

The most reliable method is to use each retailer’s official store locator tool on their website.

Simply enter your suburb or postcode to get the confirmed public holiday opening and closing times for the outlet nearest you.

A Broader Look

For those planning a full day of errands, it’s worth noting that bottle shops aren’t the only businesses with altered hours.

Major supermarkets like Coles and Woolworths will generally be open but with reduced trading, particularly in states with stricter holiday retail laws.

As the public holiday approaches, a moment of planning can ensure your focus remains on celebration and community.

With this guide in hand, you’re well-equipped to navigate the day and make the most of the long weekend.