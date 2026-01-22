Why Kim Petras wants out of her record deal

Kim Petras has gone public over label delays, exposing a familiar industry fault line.

When an artist asks to be dropped from their label, the relationship is already over.

Kim Petras’ decision to air her frustration on social media puts her in a growing camp of artists who’ve stopped handling disputes quietly.

What used to only be revealed in court documents and expired NDAs now is quickly spread online. Fans get to watch contracts fall apart in real time.

On X, Petras stated in a series of posts:

My album has been done for 6 months but my record label has refused to give me a release date or pay my collaborator’s for the work they’ve done — kim petras (@kimpetras) January 20, 2026

I’m dropping Detour regardless — kim petras (@kimpetras) January 20, 2026

My fans have waited long enough. I love u guys. — kim petras (@kimpetras) January 20, 2026

It is unknown, and heavily dependent on whatever legal cogs will be working through this dispute figure out, if Petras will actually be permitted to release her album.

However, this approach has worked before. June 2021 Raye used X to call out her record label in a similar fashion. She wrote:

“I have been on a 4 ALBUM RECORD DEAL since 2014 !!! And haven’t been allowed to put out one album…”

“sometimes we don’t speak out of fear, we stay silent. I’m really glad I spoke out today…”

Within 3 weeks, Raye was able to split from her label, Polydor, and went on to release her debut album My 21st Century Blues in 2023.

She was right, however. There’s a reason why there is fear in speaking out. Having a good reputation in the music industry, especially with the labels that bankroll album releases is important, it’s risky to publicly speak out like this.

Petras’ complaints echo Raye’s personal experience. A shelved album isn’t just a scheduling issue, but a sign of danger.

While a label sits on an album the momentum an artist might have had from prior awards, performances and singles stalls.

It often can be a sign of a lack of confidence in the artist, the label doesn’t want to shell out money for an artist they think will fail.

Still, going public is a gamble, but if Petras gets her release, it won’t be because she just waited, it will be because she decided it was worth the risk.