PMC is forging the standard for speaker monitor quality. 

Through their newly released Main Monitor Series, PMC have improved upon their previous models in every way.

PMC have always exuded a confidence in producing some of the best top-of-the-line speakers that the market can offer.

As part of their 35th Anniversary, the music makers have honoured that legacy with the introduction of the PMC10, PMC12, PMC15 and PMC10-4.

Intended for the most extreme work environments, the Main Monitor Series sees an update in PMC’s flagship speaker architecture and software – as well as a complete redesign of their low, mid and high-frequency drivers.

Out of those three, the bass driver undoubtedly steals the show; with the PCM12 and PCM15 containing a 12-inch and 15-inch bass driver respectively. Both of which carry double-stacked magnets, a three-layer voice coil and sturdy suspension.

At the centre of what makes these PMC monitors so special is the SoundAlign2 software and a new master36 system controller. The master36’s DSP integration delivers an unmatched level of clarity with each unit’s 32 available loudspeakers.

Any model from the Main Monitor Series can then be configured with SoundAlign2 to suit the appropriate environment. That environment can exist through standalone monitoring or a scaled-up system; with every model having the option to be accompanied with a matching XBD cabinet or subwoofer.

The PMC Main Monitor Series are the ultimate expressors. Their minimised distortion and increased dispersion inform a soundstage made for any professional post-production workflow. Whether it be music, broadcast, television or film, these models deliver a headroom and stereo quality that’s unlike any sound system that has come before it.

This legendary series has pushed PMC to sweat the exhaustive details in driver technology and honour sound transparency to the utmost degree. If you’re looking for the future of reference monitoring, you can check out the speaker line-up here.