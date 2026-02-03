Sydney’s Inner West is getting its own Walk of Fame (and we get to choose who’s on it)

Sydney’s Inner-West is getting its very own Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

If you ask someone from outside of Sydney what the city’s favourite landmarks are, they might tell you it’s the Opera House, or the Harbour Bridge, or maybe even Bondi. If you ask a citizen of the Inner-West what their favourite is, though, you’re much more likely to get the right answer: our beloved Happy Mag Enmore Theatre.

The theatre is dead-centre of the iconic Enmore Road that has been the scene of many a night out for the youth of Sydney, and which is now set to become the location of Australia’s first ever people-driven Walk Of Fame.

That’s right – that means we all get to have a say on the names that will decorate the footpath in the form of bronze plaques for the next thousand years or at least until we all move to Mars.

The nation-first voting process is open right now here and will finish up on February 16th, and is all being made possible through a partnership between the Inner West Council and Century Venues, who manage some of the city’s very best live music venues.

There’s some absolutely massive names that have played shows at the theatre and who will be eligible to vote for – including The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Coldplay, and you can let your Mum know that Harry Styles will even be in there for her to vote for, too.

You might even see some inner-westies knelt down onto the pavement in front of their favourite artists’ plaque bowing and repeating “we’re not worthy” like that one scene from Wayne’s World.

Or maybe, that person will end up being you. Get your votes in, people of Sydney!