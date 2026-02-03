Pamela Anderson, 90s icon and Baywatch babe, is coming to Australia

90s icon Pamela Anderson’s still stealing the spotlight, but now she’s doing it on her own terms.

From 90s pop culture icon and “red swimsuit babe” of Baywatch, to a fiercely independent creative and activist who’s reclaimed her story – through memoir, documentary, and a bold return to film – Pamela has transformed from celebrity symbol into a modern figure of resilience, authenticity, and conscious living.

In April 2026, she’ll appear in Sydney and Melbourne for Wanderlust’s True North series, taking audiences inside her second act with intimate conversations about reinvention, courage, and living in alignment with your true self. These are pitched as being less interviews – and more series of reflective, expansive dialogues, offering a window into the mind of a woman who has rewritten her own narrative.

Anderson’s recent years have been defined by bold moves: her 2023 memoir Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story reframed her story on her terms, while her lead role in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl and the Naked Gun reboot cemented her creative momentum.

Off-screen, her minimalist skincare brand Sonsie and public embrace of makeup-free authenticity have made her a modern symbol of conscious living.

True North with Pamela Anderson takes place at the TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, on Thursday 16 April, and The Plenary, Melbourne, Friday 17 April.

Pre-sale tickets are available now via wanderlust.com.au/events.