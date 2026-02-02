Everything you need to know about  Chappell Roan’s ‘Pierced’ Grammys dress

What red carpet rules?

The 2026 Grammy Awards were already set to be a milestone for Chappell Roan, but she ensured the conversation started – and ended – with her wardrobe.

While her debut in 2025 was defined by balletcore and bow-festooned gowns, her return was an exercise in high-fashion subversion.

If you’re wondering how she pulled off the “pierced” dress that stopped the red carpet, here is the breakdown of the artistry and engineering behind the look.

Roan arrived in a custom Mugler creation by the house’s current creative director, Miguel Castro Freitas. The gown was a sheer, deep-maroon georgette slip that appeared to be suspended entirely from silver nipple rings.

The look was a direct reference to the “Jeu de Paume” Spring/Summer 1998 couture collection by the late Manfred Thierry Mugler. That show is legendary in fashion history for its “naked” silhouettes and body-modification aesthetic.

Despite its painful appearance, the dress was a masterpiece of “illusion dressing.” Her stylist, Genesis Webb, and makeup artist, Andrew Dahling, utilized medical-grade silicone prosthetics that were seamlessly blended into her skin. The rings – and the weight of the dress – were anchored to these prosthetics, not her body.

Beneath the sheer fabric, Roan wore a nude bodysuit covered in temporary “ink.” These faux tattoos included a lace pattern across her back and a “princess” pony on her chest – a tribute to her Midwest Princess roots.

Entering the night with two major nominations for her single The Subway (Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance), the Mugler dress was her way of saying she wasn’t just a “new artist” anymore – she was a permanent fixture of the avant-garde.

“I like breaking the mold. It’s kind of my whole vibe.” – Chappell Roan to E! on the 2026 Red Carpet.