Grammys announce 2027 awards and nomination dates – here’s who’s in the running

Music’s biggest night has unveiled its schedule for its 69th annual awards.

The Recording Academy’s Grammy Awards will return for its 69th year on February 7th next year, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will mark the return of The Grammys to the ABC network, with the show also be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.

Nominees will be unveiled on November 16th of this year.

So, who can we expect to see on the list?

The eligibility period runs from August 31st of 2025, through to August 28th of 2026.

That means anything released in this time frame could receive a nomination, which includes some pretty big releases from Grammys regulars.

2025 albums including Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, Rosalia’s LUX, and Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving are all likely to make appearances.

Noah Kahan, Harry Styles, Kacey Musgraves, Ella Langley, Bruno Mars, RAYE, J.Cole, and many more artists have also dropped albums recently that could all pop up on the nominations list.

Other albums on their way, including those from Gracie Abrams and Olivia Rodrigo, are likely to join the conversation, too.

And of course, there’s rumours around new music cropping up mid-year from Charli XCX and Phoebe Bridgers, among others, so we can’t count those out just yet, either.

As for now, the 2027 awards are a long way away, so we’ll just have to wait and see.